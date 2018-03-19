Tyronn Lue’s Recurring Health Problems Will Force A Temporary Leave Of Absence From The Cavs

03.19.18

The Cleveland Cavaliers have seen their fair share of adversity and change this season in the form of injuries and trades, which has contributed to their status as the No. 3 seed in the East, well back of the Celtics and Raptors.

Even coach Tyronn Lue has battled health problems this season and on Monday, after another spell caused him to leave Cleveland’s win over the Bulls this weekend, he and the team announced he was stepping away for a temporary leave of absence to take care of his health.

Lue released a statement through the Cavaliers noting he’s dealt with “chest pains and other troubling symptoms” this year that have been the cause of his occasional absences during games, and that he and the team had decided it was best for him to step away for an indefinite amount of time so he can get his health right. In the meantime, associate head coach Larry Drew will take over as acting head coach.

