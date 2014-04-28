Larry Johnson Wants An All-Black BBall League

Former basketball player Larry Johnson took to Twitter like so many others after recordings, allegedly of Clippers owner Donald Sterling, pathetically disclaiming black people entry for Clippers game as well as other racist viewpoints. But Johnson was a little more explicit in what he’d like to see happen: an all-black basketball league.
By way of Marc Berman of the New York Post, comes Johnson’s tweet from late Saturday night:
Black people your Focusing on the wrong thing. We should be focusing on having our own, Own team own League! To For Self!!
— Larry Johnson (@TheRealLJ2) April 26, 2014
As Berman notes in his write-up, this isn’t the first time Johnson has alluded to a league that is largely white-owned, relying on set of players that are largely African-American.
When the Knicks, with Johnson, made the 1999 NBA Finals against the Spurs, Johnson caused a kerfuffle when he said, “We’ve got a lot of rebellious slaves on this [Knicks] team.”
When he was asked to elaborate and explain why he referred to his teammates as slaves, Johnson responded, “I’ve got to explain that to you? We don’t go with the mainstream.”
Johnson’s role with the Knicks is unclear, except that he serves in multiple roles as a basketball and business operations representative.
Man, that just dumb and self discriminatory. what’s next, water fountains and toilets for blacks?
lets fight racism with racism… makes sense.
Ok, Mr. Larry Johnson, let’s do what you suggest. All black players, all
black owners, all black officials, all black cheerleaders, and last but
not least, all black fans. All other races banned from the Black
Basketball League games. What a fantasy! Face the truth: It’s WHITE
owners and WHITE fans that pay black basketballs players their enormous
salaries, not BLACKS.
I think that’s his point… It not that he wants an all black league with all black players. More to the point, black people need to have a presence in the ownership of a league that is comprised of 80 + percent black players. Im sure you can see the disparity in the owners being white and the players being black, right? Would you have a problem with a Basketball league owned by blacks that give you the same product?
Larry Johnson, Donald Sterling, and Cliven Bundy all have one thing in common: they don’t give a damn about Martin Luther King’s “Dream”.
Am glad most of the comments here see this for what it is. Another example of racism (don’t use that term “reverse-racism” here – that’s not a word). It makes no difference if the person is black or white, judging people based on skin color is just wrong.
This issue needs more light than heat. I’ve heard some ridiculous things leveled against Sterling that completely miss the point. I like Cuban speaking up about the “slippery slope”
Awesome idea, Larry. Take it one step further. Only sell tickets to blacks. Avoid selling corporate boxes to white controlled companies. Get a TV contract with an all-black network. And then, after you’re broke after half of a season, you’ll remember what all of us white devils are good for.
Larry, you are an idiot. Stop talking. I don’t want to racial crap from anyone. There doesn’t need to be any divison among HUMANS. Sports are supposed to be something that brings folks together via shared love of the Game. Statistics of a particular ethnicity being in the majority doesn’t diminish or increase my enjoyment of the game. I just want to see professionals do their thing the way I WISH I could.
I find it very distasteful that Sterling gets this harsh punishment but Larry Johnson is like the invisible man cause no one is talking about his racist tweet. Message the NBA delivers>If you’re white and we even think you’re racist you are in deep shit! But if you’re black and racist well thats ok! It should be equal punishment a racist is a racist and racist come in all skin colors not just one!
an AFRICAN LEAGUE would not work because of a lack of money. Other races would stop watching.
HOWEVER.. to have teams based on race would work very well. I bet viewership would double. Race based Conferences within a league would work too.
But, the jew world order doesnt want anyone but themselves allowed to think racially. Thats one thing that trumps money for them. Keeping us corralled.
PS – Sterling’s real name is Tokowitz. The guy who fired him, Silver, I wonder what his real name is. Welcome to the jew world order.
I think an all black NBA would solve a lot of problems…you could have.an all white NBA also…then have the RACE BOWL PLAYOFFS to crown the best basketball players of their race…
Awesome, solve racism with segregation. Great idea Larry?
lol blacks are fighting “racism” with self racism, next thing you know we wan’t an all black bus, but we can’t afford it so as a race we buy off the back of the buses in order to express our freedom and “unity” #teamrosaparks
FYI
Mr. Sterling is a typical “EUROPEAN SETTLER COLONIAL BUSINESS MAN”
operating on the land PIRATED FROM THE NATIVE PEOPLE AND DEVELOPED BY
AFRICAN:”SLAVE LABOR” THROUGH GENOCIDAL TERRORISM !!!! LIKE HIS FELLOW
EURO DESCENDANT BANKERS, MOVIE EXECUTIVES. INDUSTRIALISTS, POLITICIANS,
CATHOLIC, PROTESTANT, EVANGELICAL AND OTHER “WHITE JESUS” RELIGIOUS
LEADERS. The “WHITE SUPREMACY COURT” has ruled in the DRED SCOTT CASE
THAT “A BLACK MAN HAS NO RIGHTS A WHITE MAN IS BOUND TO RESPECT”? What
is new???? “THE MORE THINGS CHANGE THE MORE THEY REMAIN THE SAME”??? IT
IS TIME THE AFRICAN AMERICAN BASKETBALL AND FOOTBALL PLAYERS FORM AND
CONTROL THEY OWN MULTI ETHNIC LEAGUES AND THEN MERGE WITH THE NBA AND
NFL!!!!! PLANTATIONS SHOULD HAVE MORE THAN JUST “WHITE” OWNERS IN 2014
FORWARD OR THE BLACK HORSES DON’T RUN!!!!…………….. TALENT
EQUALS CONTROL.??????? Omari Tahir (omariAfrinet@yahoo.com) FOUNDER
African American Heritage Museum and Culture Center and AFRICATOWN
SEATTLE (SUPER SONICS).