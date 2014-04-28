Larry Johnson Wants An All-Black BBall League

Former basketball player Larry Johnson took to Twitter like so many others after recordings, allegedly of Clippers owner Donald Sterling, pathetically disclaiming black people entry for Clippers game as well as other racist viewpoints. But Johnson was a little more explicit in what he’d like to see happen: an all-black basketball league.

By way of Marc Berman of the New York Post, comes Johnson’s tweet from late Saturday night:

Black people your Focusing on the wrong thing. We should be focusing on having our own, Own team own League! To For Self!! — Larry Johnson (@TheRealLJ2) April 26, 2014

As Berman notes in his write-up, this isn’t the first time Johnson has alluded to a league that is largely white-owned, relying on set of players that are largely African-American.

When the Knicks, with Johnson, made the 1999 NBA Finals against the Spurs, Johnson caused a kerfuffle when he said, “We’ve got a lot of rebellious slaves on this [Knicks] team.”

When he was asked to elaborate and explain why he referred to his teammates as slaves, Johnson responded, “I’ve got to explain that to you? We don’t go with the mainstream.”

Johnson’s role with the Knicks is unclear, except that he serves in multiple roles as a basketball and business operations representative.

