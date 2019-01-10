Getty Image

The Cavaliers no good, very bad season continues. They’re already the worst team in the NBA with only eight wins, but they’ve had to deal with injuries to key players like Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson throughout the season. Those injuries have only piled up with another key frontcourt piece going down this week.

On Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that big man Larry Nance Jr. had suffered a sprained MCL. He’ll likely be out two weeks and, considering the type of season the Cavs are having, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him sit out even longer. The Cavs will need to find a way to suitably replace his minutes in the rotation.

Cleveland's Larry Nance has a sprained MCL an MRI revealed today, league source tells ESPN. He could miss two weeks, source said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2019

Nance has struggled this season with Cleveland due playing in a situation where he doesn’t have great guards to get him the ball in good situations. He isn’t the kind of player that can create on his own and as a defender, he’s stronger in a unit as opposed to being an individual anchor.

On the plus side for the Cavs, it’s not like their season was going smoothly anyways so they don’t need to rush Nance back. He can take his time to recover from injury and make a return at full health. The Cavs need to be focused on development. They also don’t want to risk further injuring a player they just signed to a four-year $48 million extension over the summer.