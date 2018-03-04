Getty Image

Larry Nance Jr. has been responsible for some of the most jaw-dropping poster dunks of the past few seasons. Just ask Kevin Durant, Brook Lopez, and David West, to name a few of his more grisly victims.

He was finally rewarded with a chance to compete in the Verizon Slam Dunk contest last month at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, and though he didn’t take home the ultimate prize, he blessed us with one of the more creative dunks we’ve seen in a long time.

But now that he’s found a new home in Cleveland, he’s back to victimizing opponents, and Nuggets center Mason Plumlee was the latest to find himself on the receiving end of a brutal tomahawk jam on Saturday night.