Larry Nance Jr. Dunked All Over Mason Plumlee Then Gave Him The Finger Guns

#Cleveland Cavaliers
03.03.18 6 days ago

Getty Image

Larry Nance Jr. has been responsible for some of the most jaw-dropping poster dunks of the past few seasons. Just ask Kevin Durant, Brook Lopez, and David West, to name a few of his more grisly victims.

He was finally rewarded with a chance to compete in the Verizon Slam Dunk contest last month at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, and though he didn’t take home the ultimate prize, he blessed us with one of the more creative dunks we’ve seen in a long time.

But now that he’s found a new home in Cleveland, he’s back to victimizing opponents, and Nuggets center Mason Plumlee was the latest to find himself on the receiving end of a brutal tomahawk jam on Saturday night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLarry Nance Jr.

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP