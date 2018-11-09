Last Night, In Basketball: The Rockets Switch-Everything Defense Is A Problem

11.09.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It’s no secret that things are not going very well for the Houston Rockets this season. The West’s No. 1 seed from a year ago is off to a 4-6 start 10 games into the year, and they’re being outscored by six points per game.

Houston’s offensive drop-off has been steep and is undoubtedly concerning. But it also seems eminently fixable, given the personnel and coaching staff on hand. The Rockets’ defense, currently ranked 20th in the NBA, is perhaps a greater concern. Houston last season perfected its switch-everything system, riding it all year to a top-10 defensive mark and even frustrating the Warriors for much of the conference finals series.

That system has largely failed them this year, and nowhere was that more apparent than on the first few possessions of their blowout loss to the Thunder on Thursday. Steven Adams post-ups killed them on each of the first three possessions, and that’s just something we never really said a year ago.

In this week’s edition of Last Night, In Basketball, we dig into exactly what happened.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder
TAGSHouston RocketsOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP