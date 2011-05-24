Leaders 1354 “Chicago Bullies” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Chicago Bulls
05.24.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

This year, the whole city of Chicago rallied around Derrick Rose and the Bulls. And with their backs up against the wall in tonight’s Game 4, Bulls Nation needs to stand up and stand strong. So if you’re in the Windy City going out to catch the game at Stanley’s on Lincoln, you need to pick up a “Chicago Bullies” t-shirt from Leaders 1354.

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available exclusively at Leaders 1354 for $35.

What do you think?

