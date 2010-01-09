League of Extraordinary Finishes

You needed a picture-in-picture screen and some quick thumbs to keep up with all the down-to-the-wire finishes on Friday’s NBA schedule. We had to attack it newspaper style … PHILADELPHIA–It was a fourth-quarter battle between Chris Bosh and Lou Williams (no, really) that came down to one bad call and one superbad play. Williams’ jumper with one minute left capped a personal 7-0 run and brought the Sixers within one, then Sam Dalembert gave them the lead with a follow dunk in transition. Raps ball, Bosh (29 pts, 9 rebs, 6 asts) squared up on the Dalembeast, shook him going right and got fouled on the floor. Only the refs allowed Bosh to take the contact, brush his teeth, read The Economist, take two steps, clip his toenails and then get his shot off for the longest continuation and-one you’ve seen since Jordan‘s prime. We still can’t tell you what Philly was trying to do on the last play: Allen Iverson was either supposed to give it to Lou (23 pts) in the corner, or he had to pass because he was losing his balance; either way, Williams ran to the top of the key, almost bowling over A.I. and ignoring Andre Iguodala (17 pts, 11 rebs, 9 asts) to launch a 28-footer under duress that never had a chance … DENVER–With Chauncey Billups (23 pts) back but still no Carmelo (knee), the Nuggets needed Mr. Big Shot’s poise to out-execute the Cavs down the stretch. Arron Afflalo‘s corner trey tied it up with under two minutes left, and after Anderson Varejao was called for a charge (karma for years of flopping?), Denver went ahead on a short banker by Kenyon Martin. Afflalo had been doing a decent job guarding LeBron (35 pts, 8 turnovers) up to that point, but then K-Mart took over and did even better — forcing LBJ to miss a shot in the lane and then step out of bounds on a drive. In between that was a deep three by J.R. Smith that should’ve been the dagger, but LeBron hit a couple late treys to give Denver a scare before they closed it out at the line … Did you see when Mark Jackson tried to give Jeff Van Gundy a hard time for sympathizing with every coach who’s gotten fired recently, and JVG owned him in the ensuing argument? Jax didn’t talk for like three minutes after that … NEW ORLEANS–At least the Nets can chalk up one loss to the refs. Jersey was down one with 13 seconds left and the Hornets were inbounding. Chris Paul tripped just as James Posey was making the pass (probably a foul if it were Kobe or LeBron), and Courtney Lee stole it, missed a layup, but got fouled and iced both freebies. So on the most important defensive possession of the game, here’s New Jersey’s lineup: Devin Harris, Lee, Trenton Hassell, Keyon Dooling and Jarvis Hayes. Granted, the Hornets were going small, but you really want Hayes guarding David West? CP and West (32 pts, 10 rebs) ran the pick-and-roll, Hayes switched onto CP (11 pts, 18 asts, 3 stls), and got the blow-by for a layup plus-one. Then as Harris was looking for a last-chance shot, Yi Jianlian got called for a weak illegal screen and NJ never got its chance. Oddly enough, the Nets didn’t even object to the call that much; perhaps their will is just dead at this point …
SAN ANTONIO–After Tim Duncan (31 pts, 12 rebs) hit Manu Ginobili for a game-tying backdoor layup on a beautifully-executed play that would’ve made Pete Carril proud, Dirk Nowitzki (26 pts) turned into Denzel from The Book of Eli. A three, a fadeaway and another three later, it was like the Spurs were never in the game in the first place. In garbage time, Erick Dampier even tossed in a triple as pigs were seen flying past the AT&T Center … Gregg Popovich got ejected in the second quarter. As Pop charged the ref like an angry bull, one of his assistants (the one who looks like Uncle Phil) got him in a bear-hug, while another put his clipboard over Pop’s mouth to block whatever he was saying. It was like they’d rehearsed this before. Crazy that even the Spurs’ coaches are efficient … PORTLAND–It wasn’t until after the Lakers were down 20 in the fourth that Kobe flipped the switch to “I’m not passing anymore” mode. When Kobe (32 pts, 14-37 FG) wasn’t sticking pull-ups or forcing his way into the lane, Andrew Bynum and Lamar Odom were putting back his misses. The Lakers got within single-digits and might have been able to pull off the comeback, but Brandon Roy (32 pts, 9-11 FG, 13-14 FT) and Jerryd Bayless wouldn’t miss any free throws to help them out. On the play that put it officially out of reach, Roy had Kobe posted up, and as Kobe was trying to deny the entry pass, Roy broke to the rim and got an easy layup. Kobe’s stunned look after that is probably the computer wallpaper for quite a few L.A. haters already … MEMPHIS–Ronnie Brewer might have to call Bryon Russell for advice after this one. Brewer tied the Jazz/Grizzlies game on a tip dunk with 23 seconds left, but on the other end, O.J. Mayo took Brewer to the elbow and drained a pull-up jumper in his face with five seconds left for the lead. C.J. Miles had a look at a game-tying layup, but Marc Gasol did what Hasheem Thabeet was hired to do and sent his shot to the beer man. (By the way, Thabeet played four minutes and picked up four fouls.) … Other stat lines from Friday: D-Wade stamped 33 points, nine boards and eight dimes on the Suns in a win; Jamal Crawford dropped 18 points and some cold-blooded shots in the fourth (watch those finger-guns, though, JC) as Atlanta knocked off Boston; Antawn Jamison posted 28 points and 11 boards, and delivered a public apology to the D.C. fans before the Wizards upset the Magic; Al Jefferson had 25 and 12 in Minnesota’s win over Indiana; Andrew Bogut put up 27 points and 13 boards to lead the Bucks past the Bulls; and Monta Ellis scored 39 as G-State edged Sacramento … There was a harmless little altercation during Bucks/Bulls that NBA TV’s Steve Smith described as, “A lot of guys touching each other, getting a little physical.” Apparently Smitty’s been watching some of that ancient Greece stuff on History Channel … We’re out like Bryon Russell …
great day for basketball :)
nah I don’t like this lay out. but jvg always silences former nba guys especialy reggie miller haha
it’d be great if you could upload the wallpaper of kobe, haha
one awesome moment of the night:
with about :55 to go in the 4th in the celtics/hawks game, Jamal Crawford chucks a 3 from Luda’s backyard* (he mighta even yelled “LUDA!” as he put it up; MTV Cribs insider*). and i dont even think the crowd really cheered at first. Everyone goes “OHHHH…”. like you could’ve sworn he broke Ray’s ankles with the sickest crossover in his arsenal (again), but it was simply a cold-blooded dagger to end the game. look at the highlights, the crowd reactions are priceless.
wow Kobe took 37 shots to score the same 32 as BRoy who only took 11?
– Would it be possible that Chauncey is more important (I didn’t write “a better player”) for Denver than Carmelo ?
– Pau Gasol IS very important for the Lakers.
– It’s a good idea to use a new guy to guard a star player in the last minutes of a close game (especially when it’s KMart).
– The Spurs can now play 3 good quarters. Maybe they can play consistant games before the end of regular season ?
KLove for MVP!
Alright a little much but since he came back from the hand injury Minny has been playing solid ball and Baby AL’s game has been upgraded as the double teams have gone away. A fun team to watch, though they might want to put in some D at practice.
The Lakers’ record at the Rose Garden is staggeringly bad. I don’t get why they can’t win in that building. It’ll be interesting if they meet in the playoffs. The Blazers always play the Lakers tough.
Has anyone else noticed that the Raptors are the hottest team in the league right now? And don’t complain about some of the competition they have beaten….a win is a win and good teams beat the teams they are supposed to beat on a nightly basis. SPURS/MAGIC aren’t too shabby either
@8 MAGIC? They’ve dropped 4 in a row hamsauce.
“Apparently Smitty’s been watching some of that ancient Greece stuff on History Channel”
funny
Maybe that Bosh call was to even out the 9-to-0 foul calls against the Raps in the first 11 minutes of the 4th quarter of the Magic/Raptors game.
More remarkable than the call on Dalembert was that Bosh went to his right and made the layup!
@ deeds
I did notice that Chris Bosh, a NBA superstar,takes it hard to the rack at crunchtime, with his OFF-HABD, finally gets the same superstar call that LBJ, Kobe and Wade been livin on and Dime is shocked…
“Only the refs allowed Bosh to take the contact, brush his teeth, read The Economist, take two steps, clip his toenails and then get his shot off for the longest continuation and-one you’ve seen since Jordan’s prime.”
I’m gettin tired of this Bosh/Raps hate. I dare Dime to post the video of that play and tell me that wasn’t a legit continuation. Double Dare you! Haters love to say Bosh ain’t go-to cuz he shoots too many j’s. So at crunchtime, he attacks the hoop and gets the and-one and that’s the writeup from Dime? Not clutch…but the refs “allowed” Bosh? Give credit where it’s due.
Movin on: We missin Gasol right right now cuz Kobe startin to jack, but whatever. Get it out of the system now. Great game by B-Roy. Crazy efficient. Everybody steps their game up when the lakers come to town otherwise you get blown out.
I’m out like Dime Magazine givin any kinda love to that team in Canada who’ve won 8 of their last 9 and only lost to Boston. Not like they added 9 new players or somethin…
Actually k dizzle, Toronto has won 9 of their last 10! But I fear that even if we end up as the 5th or 6th seed in the playoffs (would take a lot to catch Atlanta at the 4), we will get trounced by Cleveland, Boston, Orlando, Or Atlanta in the 1st round! :(
Bosh got fouled while taking it strong to the rack and made the bucket for the and-1. Looked pretty normal to new, especially compared to the calls that most of the superstars get in today’s game. Tough to argue that the foul is on the floor when he is making his move to the basket.
Even without the foul, the raps would have been up one, and if the foul was on the ground, bosh is shooting two for the lead.
Forgot to add that i am getting pretty sick of this toronto hating by dime. I’m a pretty level-headed basketball fan but I really don’t like the inherent bias against Toronto that dime has. Everyone else has accepted Toronto as a legit nba franchise – why can’t dime? We are still a relatively young franchise and its not like we are the only squad in the L without a distinguished track record of success. So why does dime spend a disproportionate amount of time bashing the T-dot? It just makes you sound insecure.
@ PB
i agree completely dawg. The DIME writers are straight up Raptors haters, Kobe haters, and arguably the biggest lebron james dick riders in the world.
@16,
amen, god bless.
I read dime everyday and in no way can I say that they are Kobe haters… I’m pretty sure most of dime writers are pretty high on Kobe. But that aside…
Dime, you really think that continuation was that long? Im not a raps fan but after reading that I went and checked it our 3 or 4 times and that really doesn’t look out of the ordinary at all… like I’m kinda confused with you analysis on that one. I’m not accusing you of hating on anyone, and you guys are allowed your opinions… but i think you just got this one wrong.
Wow…Kobe 37 shots? Lawd ha’ mercy! I believe there’s a curse on LA in Portland. Bosh’s call was a very long continuation…but a continuation nonethe less. Denver-Lebrons was sick too. Did anyone notic how many times they showed ‘Melo on the bench? A non-‘ball watcher woulda thought he was the coach…not least how fly he was looking.
Dime hates the Raps and probably Toronto even though most of them have never even been there, they just hide behind “we aint hating on the city, just the organization” BS. Just check the article from yesterday about Bosh desperately wanting out. Lets see, team is winning, most likely will make the playoffs, may not get smoked int he first round but not neccessarily saying they will win, Bosh is leaving $30 mil on the table by being traded early instead of a sign and trade if he decides to leave…aaaaannnnnnnd the Raps are seriously thinking about trading the guy?
Give me a fuckin break. Dime is a fun read, but it’s horseshit when its comes to real informed opinion. Easy to create articles based on newspaper stats than actually watching a game or speaking to insiders associated with the team. Dime does a great one sided job and they should be commended for that!
arno
yes
duh
doesnt matter
hopefully
dude i think the planets have allready alighned..Damp hits a 3 and is haveing a carreer year,,id say he should be considered for league mvp or atleast defenseve player of the year and dont laugh chk his stats then talk to me…i promise u lakers dont blow us out if damps in the game.. i like what damp said after the game..a shooter knows when to take his shot.lmfao
go big damp….
All i have to say is..
Fuck the Rose Garden..
1. Why is it “hating” on Bosh or the Raps to say the call was a crazy continuation? If it were Kobe or LeBron or B-Roy, I would’ve said the same thing. The write-up gave credit to Bosh for being a beast in the fourth.
2. I watched that game as it happened, and I remember hearing the whistle right as Bosh began going toward the hoop, before he took the second step and shot. It definitely wasn’t during the shooting motion or even the elevating motion. I will say that when NBA TV showed the replay from a different angle it didn’t look as bad, but watching live it was bad.
3. @wifey — Would you consider yourself a Kobe “dick-rider”?
BAM!
Austin showin offence might just be the best defence.
And anyone sayin dime are Kobe haters:
1. Doesn’t ever read dime. Ever.
2. You a dime hater.
And yeah they big up lebron. But if you don’t big up lebron:
1. You’ve never watched a game of basketball. Ever.
2. Your a bron hater.
Yeah, the continuous beat down by the Toronto fans over the months finally took its toll on AB! Way to let them have it back Austin!
@ Sweet English
Bingo.
Austin can suck a fat one…Bosh already picked up the ball and was taking the first of two steps when he got fouled, so how can it NOT be a continuation call? answer me that