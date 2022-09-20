LeBron James’ latest signature sneaker through his sponsorship with Nike is here. On Tuesday, Nike announced the LeBron XXs, which hold the distinction of being the lightest kick that has ever been released in James’ line of shoes with the company.

In a release, Nike laid out some of the specifics about the sneakers, which are the first in the 20-year LeBron line to debut as a low top.

The shoe’s main features include a lower profile, Zoom Air in the forefoot and the heel, and a carbon fiber midfoot shank. For underfoot cushioning, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring at 13 mm thickness, to help with impact protection. The synthetic-wrapped lateral guardrail helps secure the foot over the footbed. A multidirectional outsole pattern grips the floor. The heritage details throughout the shoe are nods to the past, but make no mistake: The performance build of the LeBron XX has its sights set on the next twenty years.

Here are some photographs of the shoes.

OFFICIAL LOOK: @KingJames’ Nike LeBron XX will launch September 29th in the “Time Machine” colorway, with materials and tech drafting from several of his past shoes. “We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron,” says designer Jason Petrie. pic.twitter.com/cx2Lu7VmoR — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) September 20, 2022

“We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron,” Jason Petrie, Nike’s Senior Footwear Designer for Men’s Basketball and lead designer of James’ line of sneakers for more than a decade, said in a statement. “The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’ We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind. We wanted to get in their heads and learn about what young players were looking for.”

The sneakers come on the precipice of an historic season for James, who is about to enter his 20th year in the NBA and is only 1,326 points away from passing fellow Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history.

The first colorway of the LeBron XX, called “the Time Machine,” will drop on Sept. 29, 2022.