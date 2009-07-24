LeBron and Greg Oden vent; the worst-case Plan B for Odom

Thursday’s NBA news wire looked like the brainstorm meeting for an after-school special. First, with the promotion for LeBron James‘ quasi-autobiography (Shooting Stars, co-written with Buzz Bissinger of Friday Night Lights fame) underway, the big bombshell — and perfect cover-up for the Jordan Crawford thing — was ‘Bron Clinton revealing he smoked weed once in high school. In a book that mostly focuses on his high school career, LBJ also wrote about dealing with fame at a young age. “We had become big-headed jerks, me in particular,” James said. “And we are to blame for that, but so are adults who treated us that way and then sat back and smugly watched the self-destruction.” … Then we found out that Greg Oden started seeing a sports psychologist this year to deal with the pressures he faced and work on his confidence. This is actually a very positive development if the sessions worked. Oden clearly isn’t one of those Kobe/Tiger-types who can perform at his highest level no matter what’s going on in his head, so if he’s having issues, it’s best to get them worked out. Also good news that G.O. has been working on the court with Brian Grant, who could probably start at PF for the Nets right now … Oden is at the Team USA mini-camp in Vegas, which tipped off yesterday. JaVale McGee was added to the roster last-minute, which kind of makes sense (kid has a ton of potential) but could also look really bad in a few months if one of USA Basketball’s centers is a third-stringer on his own team behind Brendan Haywood and Fabricio Oberto, who just signed with the Wizards … Which is a worse form of torture for Lakers fans: The false report earlier this week that Lamar Odom had re-signed with L.A., or the rumor that if Odom isn’t brought back, the team may go after Shelden Williams? Are they just trying to re-create the scene from Love & Basketball where Shelden sits front-row at Staples Center cheering for Candace Parker? … The free agent pool must be drying up, at least when it comes to cheap point guards. The Sixers are reportedly interested in Carlos Arroyo, and the Heat are also looking at forgotten relics like Jamaal Tinsley and White Chocolate, who is mulling a comeback from his one-year retirement. At least Arroyo was playing ball this past season — between Tinsley and J-Will, who would you rather have? … Speaking of relics, the Spurs added some frontcourt depth by signing Theo Ratliff. If this were 1999, a big-man rotation of Tim Duncan, Antonio McDyess and Ratliff would be straight beast-mode … When we asked the DimeMag.com readers to recall the best players they’ve ever seen who didn’t make it in the NBA, we know it would bring backs lots of memories. You guys came through, too, from the usual suspects like Ronnie Fields, DaJuan Wagner and Randolph Childress, to guys we’d even forgot about like Andrew Moten and Ed Gray. And why do we get the feeling Paul Harris is gonna start popping up on these kinds of lists pretty soon? … We’re out like The Landlord …
Come LO, what are you waiting for, a tootie roll? Willy Wonka secret Tour?
LeBlunt James smokes the competition!
…or LeCron James, take your pick….
Word…Sheldon Williams? That dude’s a BEAST!….Who needs LO if we get that beast Sheldon.
what about God Shamgod?
LeBong James!!!
Andrew Vlahov before he stuffed his ankle would have been a beast in the NBA
White Chocolate could kill 3/4 of the guards out there right now. come on son you know you want to come back
Dime really has no love for Len Bias…
the confuscious and confisticus show.
the most confused basketball offseason tandem for the 09.
i forsee a crack-use confession coming up real soon.and I wouldn’t b surprised in the least.
Sheldon Williams could only beast a buffet line – stay hungry my friends
I’d take J-Will because he’s probably not strapped at all times – for team safety
Theo Ratliff??? wtf – our three big men total age is like 144
What’s going on with Allen Iverson.. Shouldn’t the knicks have signed him by now. even if it were for a year.. Its a match made in heaven. AI gets to start.. Knicks fans get a superstar.. and he’d flourish in D’Antoni’s system and can up his value for next years free-agency.
Dejuan Wagner was the truth!!!
between tinsley and j-will i go with the latter all day!
What about Corleone Young (not sure if I spelled his first name right)? Dude was mad hyped in the mid 90’s.
Damn losing LO for Shelden Williams would be a kick in the nuts for the Lakers. That would go down as the worst consolation prize in history. It would be like when Peter Griffin turned down the free speed boat for the mystery box, except with Shelden you know what you’re getting. A whole heap of nothing.
and besides what was White Choc doing in d-wade’s private section during heat home games?
Two names who were very hyped when preps to pro’s was an option
Ousmann Cisse
6-9, 250
Parade Magazine All American in 2001
McDonald’s All-American
EA Sports High School All-American
Selected by the Denver Nuggets as 47th overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft.
Ndudi Ebi
6-10, 195,
#1 Ranked PF in the class of 2003 by Rivals
26th pick of the 2003 draft by the Timberwolves
@that’s whats up
At least your three big men combined are still younger than Greg Oden.
Lakers should bring back Slava Medvedenko..
Curious case of Benjamin Oden…
White Chocolate or Jamal Tinsley is a very tough call to make. I think I’d rather have Tinsley right now. I heard he has slimmed down a little but he is not in basketball shape. I would sign him soon and get him in shape ASAP. I think he would be more motivated than Williams considering he has more to prove. Jason Williams already has a ring and he shoots alot of ill advised jump shots. Atleast with Tinsley I know he won’t try to score beyond his capabilities. Both would have to be 10-20 minutes backups and Tinsley’s game is better suited for such a role. And White Chocalate might retire again out of no where.
I just thought of something looking at banners on the site. remember when in 2004 when Shaq was still clearly beasting people all over the joint, everyone out there started to develop a crush for yao. one of the things i remember was being said a lot is that Diesel is still the best pick at the 5 for one game, but if u’re gonna build a franchise around a center..blah-blah-blah
i always didn’t take much liking to yao ming. mostly cuz i’ve been a Shaq fan since 92 and i thought it was too early for the passing of the torch talk that u heard from everywhere. that pissed me off, but it’s also the little things with yao that make the whole picture for me. i don’t like how he runs, moves, he defends like pussy in slow mo, his body language screams “it’s me who is guilty, i want to cut my thumb” shoulders shrugged and shit, but mostly i don’t like his whiny-ass face. even if he’s not saying anything he looks like he’s bitching.
And last but not least, what has he done on the play-offs since 2004 when the talked surfaced about him being the center of Shaquille’s magnitude? I’d take Sabonis (even the older beat up version)over yao’s ass any day. over the last 2 years dude’s played in no more than 45 games, 15 of those for his national team and he’s not getting any younger… he should quit and go study to become a doctor back home or something
I’m laughin cause Shaq might have the LAST laugh afterall..
nice one Spliff…. very nice
I was stationed in Montgomery, AL when Osumane Cisse was a senior and saw this kid play a few times. He hops outstanding vert and strength, but no b-ball I.Q. He was long armed, but he was closer to 6’6. Had he went to college and developed an outside game, he would have been in the NBA as a role player. But that knee injury stopped him.
Ndu Ebi sucked. bottom line. All-hype.
I’d like to throw in Imari Sawyer. The former Depaul guard was probably the 3rd best guard ever out of Chicago (behind Zeke and Hardaway). If i remember correctly, he got 30 assist in a highschool game. It’s hard enough to get 10 assist with the zone defense and all. 30 freaking assist is down right nasty.
I co-sign for Imari Sawyer. didn’t his dad used to ball with Magic Johnson?
Def. want Tinsley on the Heat, go ahead and sleep on him.
Well that book that Bron didnt write will be a huge piece of shit. I cant believe their working a drug abuse angle to push copies, thats so fucked up. You have to be a real homo to read
a book that was ghost written ( no offense QQ ). I wouldnt read some crap thrown together by another author even if it was KB24 book * slides book under coffe table *
I still can’t believer Dejuan Wagner scored 100 points in a high school game. I never saw an NBA guard with a worse inability to go left than Dejuan.
Bron buggin for putting that out there. He’s about to feel MEGA backlash…
Also since most you who are on this site are at work doing NOTHING all day, like myself, take the time to come visit my site. MenWithGirls.Blogspot.Com some dope stuff I think you all can relate to. Today’s feature is on some judge who awarded Kelis $40K a month in child support/alimony… I KNOW Nas is on craigslist looking for assassins
Sawyer was a monster, I think he had a shoe deal in high school. He is still trying to make the L though. He was at the Euro mini camp at Attack in Chicago earlier this summer. He had a decent showing and his team won the title.
But the why is Paul Mcpherson gettin no love. He was a monster. Super athletic left handed cat. Was on the same Depaul team as Q Rich and Bobby Simmons. Played in the league a little bit and put up decent numbers when he could get on the court, but then just disappeared. He thinks he was blackballed.
I forgot about cats that killed in the NCAA’s like Scotty Thurman from Arkansas, Miles Simon from Zona, and Anderson Hunt from UNLV….they couldn’t find a roster anywhere to take them.
What about Pearl Washington from the ‘Cuse. Mad handles and prototype PG body.
whats the main reason AI cant find a team?
flat-out nobody wants him OR is it that no ones offering him the money he thinks he deserves?
Casey Calvary, the dude from Gonzaga who banged on Kenyon when he was at Cincy. He couldve got some burn in the league but he went overseas instead and got paid.
Reggie Freeman from Texas….
dajuan wagner and felipe lopez? harold miner?
Hmmmmmmm Lebron admitting he turned into a big headed jerk???
Funny cuz thats how i view him right now.. im tired of watching his little strut after i see him pull the same dunk hes been pulling for 6 years.. even more annoying to watch the fans act like they never seen it before..
But at least he had the balls to admit he puffed the cheeba.. most peeps trying to keep “squeaky clean” wouldnt try to admit that..
I heard that Kobe will be releasing his memoirs soon. Here’s an excerpt from his book:
“…and then I jammed my unlubed member in that white girl’s poop shooter with no warning or nothing.”
JWill! Hell yea
lmao @ 39….
Post 39 is easily the best post I’ve seen on here all year
@ LakeShow
Seeing LeBron’s dunks on t.v. can get kind of old cause it usually is the same thing over and over again, but seeing him do it live is probably the reason fans go nuts, because once you see him in person you realize how much of a freak of nature he is…
I second Reggie Freeman. Big 12 Killa-Wu Tang. Lefty Assasin. Ed Cota was insane w/ the pill
J-tins has something to prove and I would take him over j-will any day of the week or any day in the past. Both have/had nice handles, great passing ability, are avid weed smokers and have been off for one year. The similarities are amazing
rotfl @ post 39
Randolph Childress may not have blossomed in the NBA, but… and that is a big one, BUT – Randolph did and continues to advance European basketball in Italy. He has put up numbers and made memorable moves much like the infamous crossover that still makes ballwatchers go Ooooohhh when they watch it. He is still ballin’, a soldier and legend for the game. One of the Dime stiffs should hope a flight and catch a game.