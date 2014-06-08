LeBron Channels Iverson With Smiling “Practice” Rant

After LeBron James cramped up in Game 1, forcing his early departure and an ensuing Spurs run, his health — and heart, unfortunately — has been speculated upon during the extra day off before tomorrow night’s Game 2. James was the last player to leave the podium before today’s practice, and it was apparent he was back to his old self when Dwyane Wade set him up for a fun Allen Iverson impression.

As James was finishing up at the podium, Wade snuck into the throng of reporters to raise his hand.

“Ready to go to practice so we can get better, bro?” Wade asked with a grin. “You been talking all day, let’s go!”

James, despite a mountain of naive criticism online, was buoyant and smiling during the Q&A session. He laughed at the question and went into the routinely mimicked AI rant from 2002:

“Practice? Not the game! You talking about practice? All right,” James exclaimed before standing up to leave. “I gotta get to practice.”

