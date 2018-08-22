LeBron James Showed Off The Upcoming Nike LeBron 16s On Instagram

Getty Image

LeBron James’ newest sneaker is slated to drop in less than a month, as the Nike LeBron 16s will be released on Sept. 20. The news that the kicks are on track to come out in September was announced earlier this week, and despite the fact that James joined the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this summer, the LeBron 16s will debut in a black and university red colorway.

LeBron 16 “Black/University Red” September 20th 👀 pic.twitter.com/2bfF0pRpZE — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) August 20, 2018

As for what the 16s will look like, well, that was a bit of an unknown until Wednesday, when pictures circulating on social media appeared to show James in his latest signature sneaker. The picture was taken by NBA photographer Cassy Athena and were posted to the Instagram account of Los Angeles-area basketball coach Coach Spoon. Head to the third pic in here to see James chilling out on a chair with some new fire on his feet.