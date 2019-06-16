LeBron James Celebrated The Anthony Davis Trade On Instagram

Getty Image

LeBron James finally has another star teammate on the Lakers as Rob Pelinka and the front office were able to get an Anthony Davis trade done (unofficially) on Saturday.

The Lakers will send Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and a number of draft picks to New Orleans, but it’s all about raising the ceiling of a team that never got on the same page last year. With just five guaranteed contracts on the books and, potentially, over $30 million to play with in free agency, the 2019-20 Lakers will likely look almost unrecognizable to last year’s group.

LeBron James was quiet for much of the day, but late on Saturday night he posted to Instagram in celebration of the trade and welcoming Anthony Davis to the Lakers.