03.28.18 10 mins ago

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade aren’t teammates anymore, but they have been now at two different points in their careers. They of course joined forces in Miami in 2010, and reunited in Cleveland with the Cavaliers to start the 2017 season.

Wade was traded back to Miami in February, a move that everyone involved seems to think was the right deal to make. And Wade back on the Heat means one of the friendliest rivalries in the NBA gets to resume.

When Wade’s Heat hosted James’ Cavs on Tuesday night, LeBron actually led the head-to-head rivalry 15-14, but Wade evened it up with the help of a 98-79 drubbing. It was a big win for the Heat as they try to hang onto a playoff spot, and before the game Wade was asked about his relationship with LeBron and what it’s like playing against him. Wade didn’t mince words: it’s a chance to play against one of the greatest ever.

