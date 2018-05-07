LeBron James Doesn’t Concern Himself With His Relationship With Fans In Cleveland

05.07.18 51 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James came through for Cleveland once more on Saturday night, banking in a buzzer-beater to take a 3-0 series lead on the Toronto Raptors and putting the Cavaliers on the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

James has taken the Cavaliers and their fans to the promised land of an NBA championship, but with his free agency lingering over everything the Cavs have done this season, it’s inevitable that his relationship with fans in Cleveland could change after this season.

LeBron was asked about that after practice on Monday before the Cavaliers took on Toronto in Game 4 and he was mum about how his status among Cleveland fans has changed during his two stints in the Lake Erie city.

