LeBron James May Star In An Upcoming Comedy Movie He’s Producing

Getty Image

Much of the speculation ahead of LeBron James’ free agency decision was that he would go to Los Angeles where he already had a home in order to look forward to his post-playing career and work more closely with his SpringHill Entertainment company.

While his family situation and the opportunity to put his son Bronny Jr. into a top-flight high school for hoops may have played a bigger role, it hasn’t taken long for LeBron to take advantage of being in Los Angeles full-time. SpringHill has been active in selling production projects around Hollywood, but on Wednesday we got the first word of a new feature film possibly starring James.

According to Variety, James will be a producer on an untitled comedy film that just sold to Paramount Players that will be written by Steve Mallory (Melissa McCarthy comedies Boss and Super Intelligence). Not only will James produce with SpringHill, but he is also apparently in talks to be cast in a starring role.

There aren’t many details about the film — Variety’s story doesn’t mention much, but their permalink notes “body-swapping” which indicates what the general premise may be about — but it wouldn’t be the first time James has been in a comedy film, as he was fantastic in Trainwreck as himself.

If this is a body-swap comedy, Kevin Hart seems like the heavy favorite to be the star opposite LeBron, as that seems to be the most logical “what would be funny” low-hanging fruit, considering the considerable size difference between Hart and James.