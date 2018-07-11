LeBron James May Star In An Upcoming Comedy Movie He’s Producing

#LA Lakers #LeBron James
07.11.18 15 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Much of the speculation ahead of LeBron James’ free agency decision was that he would go to Los Angeles where he already had a home in order to look forward to his post-playing career and work more closely with his SpringHill Entertainment company.

While his family situation and the opportunity to put his son Bronny Jr. into a top-flight high school for hoops may have played a bigger role, it hasn’t taken long for LeBron to take advantage of being in Los Angeles full-time. SpringHill has been active in selling production projects around Hollywood, but on Wednesday we got the first word of a new feature film possibly starring James.

According to Variety, James will be a producer on an untitled comedy film that just sold to Paramount Players that will be written by Steve Mallory (Melissa McCarthy comedies Boss and Super Intelligence). Not only will James produce with SpringHill, but he is also apparently in talks to be cast in a starring role.

There aren’t many details about the film — Variety’s story doesn’t mention much, but their permalink notes “body-swapping” which indicates what the general premise may be about — but it wouldn’t be the first time James has been in a comedy film, as he was fantastic in Trainwreck as himself.

If this is a body-swap comedy, Kevin Hart seems like the heavy favorite to be the star opposite LeBron, as that seems to be the most logical “what would be funny” low-hanging fruit, considering the considerable size difference between Hart and James.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron James

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP