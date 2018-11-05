LeBron James Went To Diddy’s Birthday Party After Losing To The Raptors, As He Should

11.05.18 26 mins ago

Getty Image

The Lakers faced the Kawhi Leonard-less Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Staples Center and proceeded to get dominated by Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry in a 121-107 loss that was more lopsided than that final score indicates.

The loss was bad and in that loss LeBron James had his worst game as a member of the Lakers. He scored 18 points with six assists and two rebounds, and was a -16 in 28 minutes. After the game, LeBron rolled up to Diddy’s birthday party in Los Angeles in a Rolls Royce with wife Savannah to take part in the celebration.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSDIDDYLA LAKERSLeBron James

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 8 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP