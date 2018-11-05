Getty Image

The Lakers faced the Kawhi Leonard-less Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Staples Center and proceeded to get dominated by Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry in a 121-107 loss that was more lopsided than that final score indicates.

The loss was bad and in that loss LeBron James had his worst game as a member of the Lakers. He scored 18 points with six assists and two rebounds, and was a -16 in 28 minutes. After the game, LeBron rolled up to Diddy’s birthday party in Los Angeles in a Rolls Royce with wife Savannah to take part in the celebration.