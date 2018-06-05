LeBron Isn’t Surprised Donald Trump Canceled The Eagles White House Visit: ‘It’s Typical Of Him’

06.05.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

The Philadelphia Eagles were scheduled to have their White House visit for winning the Super Bowl this week, but on Monday night Donald Trump revoked their invite after learning the Eagles were going to send a small delegation rather than the whole team.

Trump made the issue about the anthem, as he is wont to do, but the bigger issue was the fact that Philadelphia planned on sending just a few players (reportedly five or fewer) as the majority of the team did not want to take the visit. So, Trump took the opportunity to assume as much control over the situation as he could and uninvite them all.

On Tuesday, the topic of Trump pulling the invite remained a hot topic in the sports news cycle and it was brought up to LeBron James at his press conference ahead of Game 3 on Wednesday night. James, who has never been afraid to criticize Trump, responded that it was “typical of him” and noted that he wouldn’t have that problem with whoever wins the NBA Finals because they won’t want the invite.

