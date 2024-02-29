LeBron James, a one-time Monday Night Raw attender (that we know of) who plays professional basketball in his spare time, is apparently pretty excited to see that The Rock is back in WWE and part of The Bloodline. James and the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night, and late in the first quarter, he decided to do his best impression of some of Dwayne Johnson’s famous oversells of a stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

With just under 10 seconds left in the frame, James got to his spot and pulled up for a baseline jumper. PJ Tucker contested the effort and slightly bumped him, which led to one of the funniest moments of James’ career, as he felt the need to sell the call by falling onto his back and then doing a somersault.

And-1 … with a somersault. Bron is too much 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5ANRLvl9oo — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 29, 2024

Seriously, this is just straight up with The Rock would do sometimes when he wanted to really sell a stunner.

I have zero clue why LeBron decided that this was the best course of action here, but I cannot stop laughing, largely because this is all extremely funny. If you are on the Lakers beat and are reading this blog, I must implore you to ask why he did this, and also, please ask if he is upset over WWE deciding that Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns will main event WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia this year instead of the highly-anticipated matchup between Reigns and The Rock. In the meantime, I will be watching the famed “My Way” video package from before Rock and Austin went toe-to-toe at WrestleMania 17.