The Rock Officially Joined The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown

It’s been quite the two weeks since The Rock returned to WWE and went face to face with Roman Reigns. Rock leaned into the heel gimmick, called out the ‘Cody Crybabies‘ and eventually took a back seat to Cody Rhodes, who challenged Reigns to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

On WWE SmackDown!, Reigns told the fans in attendance it was the beginning of history as a night when his cousin joined Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and The Tribal Chief in the Bloodline. Rock hit the ring in an immaculate gold vest to announce and talked down the Utah crowd in a classic heel Hollywood Rock promo.

Rock told the audience they had him against Roman Reigns in the biggest WrestleMania main event ever and they flushed it down the drain. Rock then asked what Rhodes’ story is, called it stupid logic for him to lose at WrestleMania and come back again to fight Reigns. He said Rhodes should have accepted his loss and moved on.

Rock then said he’s going to do everything in his power to make sure Rhodes walks out of WrestleMania a loser. He then said Rhodes’ story is ending and the Bloodline’s story is just beginning.