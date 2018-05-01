Scottie Pippen Would Stay In Cleveland This Summer If He Were LeBron James

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.01.18 6 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James will be a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a minimum of four more games, as the Cavs will take on the Raptors in the second round of the playoffs. The series kicks off in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Once James’ season ends he will have the option to become a free agent, and if that’s sooner than later, he’ll have an awful lot of time to get a plan in place for how he will execute a potential move come July 1. LeBron won’t speak on his future right now, but there is rampant speculation about where he may consider signing, with four teams expected to be at the top of his list.

The Cavs, Sixers, Lakers, and Rockets all figure to make interesting cases for James, and his decision will come down to a variety of factors from where his family is comfortable, to which team can be an immediate contender, to the obvious financial factor. Each of those organizations offer something different regarding those three things, and you can make a case that any of the four would be the best fit for him on and off the court.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesSCOTTIE PIPPEN

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 day ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 day ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.18 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP