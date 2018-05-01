Getty Image

LeBron James will be a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a minimum of four more games, as the Cavs will take on the Raptors in the second round of the playoffs. The series kicks off in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Once James’ season ends he will have the option to become a free agent, and if that’s sooner than later, he’ll have an awful lot of time to get a plan in place for how he will execute a potential move come July 1. LeBron won’t speak on his future right now, but there is rampant speculation about where he may consider signing, with four teams expected to be at the top of his list.

The Cavs, Sixers, Lakers, and Rockets all figure to make interesting cases for James, and his decision will come down to a variety of factors from where his family is comfortable, to which team can be an immediate contender, to the obvious financial factor. Each of those organizations offer something different regarding those three things, and you can make a case that any of the four would be the best fit for him on and off the court.