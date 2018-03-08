Getty Image

We are still almost a full four months away from NBA free agency starting and the playoff (and tanking) races in the NBA are as wild as they’ve been in years, but one can’t help but look ahead to July 1 when LeBron James becomes a free agent in earnest for the first time since 2014.

James won’t even entertain actual talk about his upcoming free agency decision until it’s time to actually make it, so trying to glean any real information from the best player in the world is nearly impossible. That said, everyone has spent the past year trying to read between the lines on any and all LeBron statements or actions to determine if he’s hinting at his next destination.

Those that know James best insist that he won’t come to any actual decision until after this season, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t narrowing down his options (or that we can’t speculate about his future). While there will be plenty of teams trying to land James, there are only a few expected to land a meeting with the King that he’ll take seriously.