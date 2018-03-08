We are still almost a full four months away from NBA free agency starting and the playoff (and tanking) races in the NBA are as wild as they’ve been in years, but one can’t help but look ahead to July 1 when LeBron James becomes a free agent in earnest for the first time since 2014.
James won’t even entertain actual talk about his upcoming free agency decision until it’s time to actually make it, so trying to glean any real information from the best player in the world is nearly impossible. That said, everyone has spent the past year trying to read between the lines on any and all LeBron statements or actions to determine if he’s hinting at his next destination.
Those that know James best insist that he won’t come to any actual decision until after this season, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t narrowing down his options (or that we can’t speculate about his future). While there will be plenty of teams trying to land James, there are only a few expected to land a meeting with the King that he’ll take seriously.
LOL these dummies have no idea what LeBron is doing this Summer.
-If he wants a team with a future that will at least make it to the Finals, he’ll go to Philly.
-If he wants the best shot at a ring he’ll go to Houston. But he’ll have to give up the basketball, probably end up the #3 handler. Also, the Finals would be played in the Western Conference Championship series so there’s not as strong odds that he’ll make the Finals – which seems to be enough for him.
-If he wants the overseas popularity that Kobe has and Hollywood hook-ups he’ll go to the Lakers. But going to Los Angeles means he’ll probably never win another ring.
-If he wants to make up for the LRMR/Klutch contracts the Cavs are stuck with he’ll stay in Cleveland through at least the 2018-19, when they’re off the books.
He should do the right thing and stay in Cleveland – don’t leave them with all those contract that will bury them.
I’d like to see Mike D prove he can win with the style of ball he created, the Philly team should complete The Process and Los Angeles would be better off (long term) picking up George this off-season and Kawhi a year later.
Stay away from my Rockets. Don’t disrupt perfection.
I can’t see him going to the West. It would make the path to the finals harder. Plus, the Lakers suck, so there is no reason to go there. Even if they pick up another star, you’re still in a harder conference and still have to deal with HOU / GSW, plus as he’s shown in the past it takes time to gel with other superstars.
So he’ll likely stay in the East. Philly makes sense for the chance at rings, but this is also the same organization that was willing to tank for the better portion of a decade, so I can’t see ownership breaking the bank the way gilbert does.
Still believe he stays in Cleveland, but I’ also a Cavs fan so just a tad bit biased……
…the Rockets are also in the West and don’t suck. That would be my pick if he wanted the easiest route, Sixers if he wanted the most money and to be on a playoff caliber team.
@deluges He’d still have to go through GSW before even sniffing the finals, so the path to the finals is still more difficult in the WEst.
i don’t wanna see lebron move. i think he should stay in cleveland.
What about the Sonics?
hope he stays in the east so the C’s can embarras him at the beginning AND end of his career