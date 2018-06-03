Vegas Can’t Offer Odds On Where LeBron Signs But They’re Favoring The Sixers In Other Ways

06.03.18

Getty Image

Regulations prevent Las Vegas sportsbooks from offering odds on things like where a player signs or other props that aren’t decided in game play. Those regulations exist to prevent props from being fixed or influenced from things outside of game play, to protect both the books and bettors alike.

Offshore books that aren’t beholden to regulations can offer props on all manner of things, which is why if you want to bet on where LeBron James will sign this offseason, you’ll have to do so at an offshore establishment rather than in Vegas (or New Jersey or Delaware, now). Even though Vegas can’t offer an actual prop on where LeBron signs, they are tipping their hand when it comes to the teams they’re favoring to land him this summer in other ways.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook released new 2018-19 NBA championship odds on Saturday and there were some peculiar odds for teams like the Sixers, Lakers, and Heat.

