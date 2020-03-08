Giannis Antetkounmpo is the NBA MVP right now. In my heart of hearts, I believe this statement to be true. He has been dominant for the entirety of this season, has a historic combination of raw production and efficiency, and the Bucks lead the NBA with the best record and have the best net rating. The award is about the entire season and it’s important to keep that year-long perspective in mind, even though there is always late season noise about a player that puts together a spectacular close to the season in these award races.

This year, LeBron James is the one gathering supporters for a late MVP push (which would be his fifth MVP of his 17-year career). With Antetokounmpo set to miss games due to a knee injury, the Lakers recent victory over the Bucks, a huge victory over the Clippers on Sunday, and LeBron James posting preposterous numbers up of his own, there are plenty of reasons for this recent charge — and it’s not unwarranted. He’s already in the conversation, but it’s usually with the mention of he’s a pretty clear second behind Antetokounmpo, but a narrative shift may have taken place over the last week to put momentum behind James case for the MVP.

For starters, the Lakers defeat of the Bucks gave James the metaphorical 1-on-1 victory between him and Antetokounmpo. He then capped off his week with 28 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in the Lakers 112-103 victory over the Clippers on Sunday, including an emphatic exclamation point and as much emotion as we’ve seen out of LeBron in a regular season game in some time. These are the moments James needs to put his name in the minds of voters as the season closes out.

LeBron. Dagger. MVP chants for the King 👑 pic.twitter.com/aYy3zNA4V7 — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

If James is going to be in race, or win it for that matter, then his entire case needs to be built around finishing the year stronger than Antetokounmpo or the Bucks and, sometimes, the best story can trump the best season. The year Russell Westbrook won MVP is a great example. The 2017 award felt like it belonged to James Harden for months. He wasn’t just putting up spectacular numbers, but he was doing so at an efficiency never seen before. Westbrook had history on his side, however, becoming the second player ever to average a triple-double in a season and when he clinched it he did so with a buzzer beater to win the game on top of it. Narrative is a powerful tool in the MVP race, and James is doing a lot in that area right now.

LeBron is, undoubtedly, a great story and that matters. He’s in his 17th season, six seasons removed from his last MVP award win, and is leading the West’s premier team, in the NBA’s current premier market, to a top seed.

Obviously, James still needs the numbers to be in this conversation in the first place. He’s been playing spectacularly well all season, with the Lakers being a strong 11.3 points per 100 better when he’s on the floor as opposed to on the bench. After the All-Star break, he’s been averaging 30.1 points, 9.5 assists, and 7.6 rebounds with a ridiculous 65 percent true shooting percentage. To Antekounmpo’s credit, he’s averaging 28 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists with a true shooting percentage of 60.9 percent — and from a season-long perspective what he’s doing (in the minutes he’s doing it) has been almost unheard of. He’s been phenomenal himself and oddsmakers still have him as a healthy favorite, but James has done a lot to even put himself in this situation. One way he could put himself right there with Antetkounmpo in the minds of voters is team record.