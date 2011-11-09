LeBron James & Kevin Durant Show You Their Offseason Workout

Despite what you may think, most NBA players don’t set sail for the Caribbean once the season ends; many decide to work on their game. This is definitely the case for LeBron James and Kevin Durant. You’ve already seen LBJ and Dwyane Wade workout in Miami this summer, and the same can be said for KD and Joe Johnson. With that, watch two of the best players in the world workout with trainer Mike Mancias at the University of Akron.
What do you think? How good will these two be next season?
Nice workout! If I would have time for this… ;)
That’s why they are two of the best in the league.
Man that seems like an incredible workout, would love to just get a workout like this 3 days a week.
No disrespect, but I’m glad to see LeBron workin on his shot. Consistent shooting on his part is gonna go a long way. I’d love to see him put in some work in the post though. Where’s that video of him & Hakeem? (if there is one)
@abpin i think you mean “Dwight howard works with Hakeem” hes the only guy besides kobe i heard worked with Hakeem.
