LeBron James & Kevin Durant Show You Their Offseason Workout

#Video #Kevin Durant #LeBron James
11.09.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

Despite what you may think, most NBA players don’t set sail for the Caribbean once the season ends; many decide to work on their game. This is definitely the case for LeBron James and Kevin Durant. You’ve already seen LBJ and Dwyane Wade workout in Miami this summer, and the same can be said for KD and Joe Johnson. With that, watch two of the best players in the world workout with trainer Mike Mancias at the University of Akron.



What do you think? How good will these two be next season?

TOPICS#Video#Kevin Durant#LeBron James
TAGSDime TrainingDimeMagKEVIN DURANTLeBron JamesMike ManciasReal Storiesvideo

