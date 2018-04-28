Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell flat in Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers, falling victim in a blowout loss at the hands of Victor Oladipo and company.

Fortunately for LeBron James and his team, there is another opportunity to close out the series with Game 7 at home in Cleveland, but in short, no one with the Cavaliers can feel particularly comfortable with the way the team performed in a close-out situation on Friday evening.

While James put together a solid individual performance with 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 31 minutes, he received little help from Cleveland’s supporting cast, including a seven-point performance from fellow All-Star Kevin Love. To that end, James was asked about Love after Game 6, who has battled injury issues throughout the campaign, and he addressed things head-on.