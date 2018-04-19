Cavs All-Star forward Kevin Love missed a significant chunk of the regular season after fracturing his hand during a late January game against the Detroit Pistons. He was out nearly two months, which coincided with arguably the most difficult stretch of the season as the team was reeling from a combination of losses and locker-room turmoil.
He returned to action for the new-look Cavs last month but suffered another ugly injury when he got a tooth knocked out in a game against the Heat and had to be placed on the league-mandated concussion protocol.
Love was able to recover in time for the start of the postseason, but he suffered another injury in Game 2 against the Pacers on Wednesday night, this time to thumb on the same hand he broke earlier in the season. Beware, it’s not for the faint of heart.
