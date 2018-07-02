Lonzo Ball And LeBron’s New Lakers Teammates Reacted To His Decision To Come To L.A.

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LA Lakers #LeBron James
07.01.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

LeBron James going to the Lakers wasn’t exactly a surprise, but given how his last stint in free agency went, until an official announcement it wasn’t going to feel real that he was leaving the Cavaliers. That dropped on Sunday night as Klutch Sports offered up a brief release announcing his new 4-year, $154 million with the Lakers.

As with every time LeBron has changed teams, the balance of power in the NBA shifts with him. Where LeBron goes, a contender is born and even with a young roster around him (for now) the expectation in L.A. is to immediately contend in the West, even against stacked competition.

His new Lakers teammates are pretty excited about the news, as Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma were the first to welcome the King to L.A. on Twitter. Hopefully for them, they will still be his teammates by the time the season starts.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyLA LAKERSLeBron JamesLonzo Ball

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 3 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP