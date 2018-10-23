Getty Image

Some nights of the NBA season are just wackier than others. When every team plays 82 games and the season lasts from October to June there are just going to be evenings that are more exciting. They’ll create that feeling of missing out for fans that decided to take the night off and go have a social life away from basketball. Those fans made a mistake on Monday, October 22 because this night was full of all kinds of the insanity that NBA fans crave.

Here, we’ll take a look back at a wild first Monday of the season, that saw LeBron James lose in an overtime thriller to DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs, Washington and Portland play in the most exciting game of the night few saw, the Celtics offense shutting down in a home loss to Orlando, the Raptors continue rolling along, and the Bucks getting huge nights from their stars when they needed them.

LeBron James Starts 0-3 For The First Time Since 2004-05

We knew James and the Lakers might struggle early on, but an 0-3 start from James is still very surprising to witness. This is the first time he’s started 0-3 since the second year of his career. It’s not like he hasn’t he hasn’t gotten close to that first win in a Lakers uniform though. He really tried late to steal one for Los Angeles in the closing moments against the Spurs.

James looked disengaged and lackadaisical in moments, but he flipped that switch he’s known for so well late in the game. His ho-hum performance turned into a 32 points, 14 assists, and eight rebound kind of night. He also hit the game tying shot to send the Lakers to overtime in the first place.

Of course, James didn’t do absolutely everything by himself. Kyle Kuzma was arguably the chief reason the Lakers were in the game to begin with. He finished with 37 points and hit some humongous 3-pointers at the end. Josh Hart poured in a 20-point performance of his own along with 10 rebounds. Lonzo Ball had 14 points and six assists. The Lakers may have lost, but fans of the young Lakers have to be reasonably pleased with the performance they got out of them.