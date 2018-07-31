LeBron James Rejects The Idea He’s Entering One Of The Last Years Of His Prime

#LA Lakers #LeBron James
07.30.18 2 hours ago

Lakers on Twitter

LeBron James has a significant challenge ahead with the Los Angeles Lakers and he relishes the opportunity for the test. The Lakers’ roster isn’t exactly the deepest in the league and is an interesting group of young talent and aging veterans with, well, unique backgrounds to say the least.

While much has been made of the Lakers’ decision to acquire veterans on one-year contracts to keep the books clean at the expense of a potentially valuable year of his prime, James spoke, in and extensive interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN, about just that.

Many have noted that it’s strange that LeBron and the Lakers using his age 34 season on something of a rebuild. However, James doesn’t allow the premise of this being the tail end of his prime to exist, telling Nichols that he isn’t approaching the 2018-19 season as “one of the last years of his prime” at all — while also shooting down the idea of this simply being a rebuilding year.

“I don’t even look at it like that,” James said. “Because I don’t feel like this is one of the last years of my prime. I think that’s another statistic number, and I’ve always been a part of beating the odds in life. Being around my kids allow — it gives me even more and more time in my youth. I don’t feel like this is even a rebuilding year for us. We have an opportunity to do something that a lot of people don’t think we can do. And we love the notion of, “it’s another rebuilding year and we don’t have enough.” So that will motivate the guys that we have anyway.”

