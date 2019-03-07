Getty Image

LeBron James passed Michael Jordan for fourth on the all-time NBA scoring list with an and-1 layup in the second quarter against the Nuggets.

While the Lakers season hasn’t gone according to play, LeBron keeps plugging along on his march up the all-time lists, passing some of the greatest players to ever play in the process. Passing Jordan in scoring was an especially special accomplishment for James, as he was emotional on the bench during a timeout after his bucket to pass MJ and even posted on Twitter before the game noting how excited he was.

LeBron also had Nike make him a special PE of his LeBron 16 for the occasion that was inspire by the Air Jordan 3, with his own dunking logo on the tongue and gray trim with black writing that mimicked the legendary elephant print on the Jordan 3s. He also wrote “Thank you MJ 23” on the side of his shoes ahead of passing Jordan, paying homage to the legend that has inspired him throughout his career.