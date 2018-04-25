Getty Image

One fun quirk of LeBron James is his decision to go dark on social media for the NBA playoffs. For each of the last few years, James has unofficially kicked off his team’s postseason run with Zero Dark Thirty-23, signifying that he’s not going to post anything until after he’s been knocked out.

But on Tuesday evening, James decided to break with tradition and post something onto social media … kind of. James posted this to his Instagram Story, which looked like a message he was trying to spread to Cavaliers fans.

https://twitter.com/JustRyCole/status/988900955126087680

It’s not hard to imagine that James would want to motivate people in Cleveland to keep believing in the team as the Cavs are in the first round fight of their lives against the Indiana Pacers. But soon after, James posted a series of videos that feature a young girl named Kheris Rogers, whose organization Flexin’ In My Complexion designs clothing and wants to spread a message of positivity.