LeBron James caught a lob pass from Norris Cole last night that most humans wouldn’t have a chance at catching. Here, James had to be at least two and a half feet above the rim, and has the ball above the square. Someone take the springs off of this man’s shoes.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Who has the best hops in the NBA?

Follow Mike on Twitter at @Mikey_NBA.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.