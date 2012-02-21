LeBron James New Summer Nike Hyperdunk

#Olympics #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
02.21.12 6 years ago

Today in New York City, Nike is unveiling a ton of new summer product, much of it designed around this summer’s Olympic Games. We’re in the house and will be bringing you the latest as the day goes on, but for now, check out this photo Nike Basketball tweeted just moments ago with the tag line “Jump High. Land soft.” These are the new Nike Hyperdunks LeBron James will be rocking this summer.

Nike is also unveiling some wild performance innovations, like the Nike Flyknit, which features yarns and fabric variations engineered to create a featherweight, formfitting and virtually seamless upper. There’s also the Nike Pro TurboSpeed, the lightest track shoe Nike has ever made.

The new Hyperdunk is part of the Nike Lunarlon Collection, and features foam that is 30 percent lighter than regular Phylon, as well as the most advanced version of Nike Flywire. The collection will hit retail on June 29.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesNike BasketballNike HyperdunkNike Lunarlon CollectionOLYMPICSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP