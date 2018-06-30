LeBron James Will Reportedly Not Meet Face-To-Face With The Cavaliers In Free Agency

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.30.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

On the eve of NBA free agency the Cleveland Cavaliers got some news that might mean nothing in the end but certainly isn’t encouraging in the moment.

LeBron James officially opted out of his player option on Friday and will enter free agency when the month of July kicks off on Sunday. The Cavaliers still have a chance of re-signing James, but teams like the Sixers and Lakers are also in the mix to get the services of the best player in the NBA.

Cavs fans got some bad news on Saturday afternoon when they learned that James will not meet with the Cavaliers before free agency begins. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Saturday that the two sides will not meet in-person, meaning Dan Gilbert and company won’t get a chance to give a last-second boost to their hopes of James returning.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 1 day ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP