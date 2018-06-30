Getty Image

On the eve of NBA free agency the Cleveland Cavaliers got some news that might mean nothing in the end but certainly isn’t encouraging in the moment.

LeBron James officially opted out of his player option on Friday and will enter free agency when the month of July kicks off on Sunday. The Cavaliers still have a chance of re-signing James, but teams like the Sixers and Lakers are also in the mix to get the services of the best player in the NBA.

Cavs fans got some bad news on Saturday afternoon when they learned that James will not meet with the Cavaliers before free agency begins. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Saturday that the two sides will not meet in-person, meaning Dan Gilbert and company won’t get a chance to give a last-second boost to their hopes of James returning.