Getty Image

In recent years, Los Angeles being at the center of the sports world on a Saturday night in the fall has been related to something in the world of college football (or even the Dodgers in the hunt for a World Series). But on this night, USC and UCLA are on the back burner, because all of the attention is on the home opener for the 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers.

This year’s Lakers squad has more hype than any in recent memory thanks to the offseason addition of LeBron James. For the first time in his career, the best basketball player in the world is suiting up for a team in the Western Conference, which attracts the a whole lot of juice.

Lakers fans are known for turning out for big events, and that was the case for James’ first regular season game at Staples Center. They made it a point to give James a warm welcome during his first introduction as a Laker prior to their game against the Houston Rockets.