LeBron James Received An Ovation From Lakers Fans Before His Staples Center Debut

Associate Editor
10.20.18

Getty Image

In recent years, Los Angeles being at the center of the sports world on a Saturday night in the fall has been related to something in the world of college football (or even the Dodgers in the hunt for a World Series). But on this night, USC and UCLA are on the back burner, because all of the attention is on the home opener for the 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers.

This year’s Lakers squad has more hype than any in recent memory thanks to the offseason addition of LeBron James. For the first time in his career, the best basketball player in the world is suiting up for a team in the Western Conference, which attracts the a whole lot of juice.

Lakers fans are known for turning out for big events, and that was the case for James’ first regular season game at Staples Center. They made it a point to give James a warm welcome during his first introduction as a Laker prior to their game against the Houston Rockets.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron James

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP