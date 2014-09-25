LeBron James Pokes Fun At “Not One, Not Two, Not Three” Comment

LeBron James made sure to not promise a championship to the Cleveland Cavaliers upon announcing his return to Northeast Ohio. Clearly, The King learned from his past mistakes. He’s also not above making light of them, either.

At an event for “Survivor’s Remorse,” the STARZ series for which he serves as Executive Producer, James was asked if he envisions the show enjoying multiple seasons on-air. His answer was perfect.

Via USA Today’s Bill Keveney:

“What (Maverick) said about Season 6 – Last time I said, ‘Not one, not two, not three, not four …,’ that … didn’t go over too well,” he said, drawing laughter with a reference to a memorable Heat rally with fellow stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. James, who recently signed a deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, led the Heat to two championships and four NBA finals during four seasons in Miami.”

LeBron already atoned for mistakes surrounding his initial decision with his actions of the past four years. That he’s wearing wine and gold again only serves as more confirmation that James has matured beyond the words that rubbed so many wrong.

But it’s still fun to hear an athlete and icon of LeBron’s stature poking fun at himself. Levity makes celebrities seem human, especially when it’s of the self-deprecating manner. Kudos to James for not only righting his wrongs, but having the self-awareness to poke fun at them, too.

