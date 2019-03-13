LeBron James Praised The Jazz For Banning The Fan Who ‘Crossed A Line’ With Russell Westbrook

03.13.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Utah Jazz dropped the hammer on the fan who got into a verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook, provoking the Oklahoma City Thunder star to the point that the former league MVP said “I’ll f*ck you up.” After investigating the incident, the Jazz announced the fan would be permanently banned from their arena for “excessive and derogatory verbal abuse.”

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, LeBron James took a moment to give his thoughts on the incident. The Lakers star made it clear that he felt the fan in question crossed an obvious line with his comments.

