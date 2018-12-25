Rajon Rondo Knew LeBron James ‘Obviously’ Wanted Him To Join The Lakers

12.25.18 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Rajon Rondo used to have quite a rivalry with current Lakers teammate LeBron James. During James’ first run in Cleveland and then in Miami he had many battles with Rondo and the Celtics. Rondo must have left quite an impression on James because almost all of that has been left behind in Los Angeles. Rondo is a trusted teammate of James and someone the Lakers rely on quite frequently.

When that trust was built isn’t clear, but James was apparently all for bringing Rondo to Los Angeles. The two’s previous relationship was inconsequential to him. He just wanted to win basketball games. According to Rondo himself, that desire to win and play with him is why he’s in Los Angeles. James wanted him, even if that wasn’t specifically vocalized to him before he signed, via The Undefeated.

“And with LeBron joining the team, it was a no-brainer. He didn’t call at all. But he didn’t have to call. He wanted me, obviously. The Lakers are not going to go get a point guard he doesn’t want. He had interviews in the playoffs where he talked about having a veteran guy he can trust with the ball. I feel like I am a great option for that situation.”

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron JamesRAJON RONDO

