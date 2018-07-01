LeBron’s Reps Will Reportedly Meet With The Sixers, But He Won’t Be There

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Philadelphia 76ers #LeBron James
07.01.18 17 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is in Los Angeles and so are representatives of the Philadelphia 76ers, but that doesn’t mean the two sides will be hanging out.

James officially hit free agency at midnight on Sunday morning, and he immediately got into contact with Cleveland Cavaliers. James won’t be meeting with the Cavs directly, though, and that seems to be the case with the Sixers as well.

Though representatives for the Sixers are in the area, James will let his agents meet with their crew as they try to lure LeBron to Philadelphia. That’s according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who clarified that while the Sixers will meet with James’ agents, LeBron himself will be staying away.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#Philadelphia 76ers#LeBron James
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyLeBron JamesPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 2 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP