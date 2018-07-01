Getty Image

LeBron James is in Los Angeles and so are representatives of the Philadelphia 76ers, but that doesn’t mean the two sides will be hanging out.

James officially hit free agency at midnight on Sunday morning, and he immediately got into contact with Cleveland Cavaliers. James won’t be meeting with the Cavs directly, though, and that seems to be the case with the Sixers as well.

Though representatives for the Sixers are in the area, James will let his agents meet with their crew as they try to lure LeBron to Philadelphia. That’s according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who clarified that while the Sixers will meet with James’ agents, LeBron himself will be staying away.