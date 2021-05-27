Getty Image
LeBron James Wants To See The Fan Who Threw Popcorn On Russell Westbrook

The Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a 120-95 win over the Wizards on Wednesday night to take firm control of their first round series at 2-0 before heading to Washington for Game 3 this weekend. Ben Simmons was very aggressive early on and he and Joel Embiid each had 22 points in what ended up being a pretty light night of work for the Sixers top stars.

However the conversation after the game was less on Philly’s dominance and more on what happened in the stands early in the fourth quarter as Russell Westbrook left the game with an ankle injury. As Westbrook was walking to the tunnel, a fan dumped popcorn on his head, eliciting a furious response from the star point guard.

For this to happen to anyone is unacceptable, but that Westbrook was leaving the court with an injury makes it all the more worse. The fan was ejected from the game, but Westbrook called out how “sh*t is out of hand” with fans being far too comfortable crossing the line in interactions with players. LeBron James echoed that on Twitter, as he said that players want to see the fan who dumped popcorn on Westbrook and called on the league to protect the players.

Luckily for LeBron, there was video of the fan dumping the popcorn and then being escorted out, and while the arena issued an apology for the incident and called it unacceptable, at minimum that fan should be banned from NBA games moving forward.

James’ point is noted, if a player went at a fan in anything close to this manner, they’d face a hefty fine and probably a suspension. Players want to see fans who cross the line so flagrantly made examples out of in the same way, because throwing things on players is a way to get someone hurt or, as we saw many years ago in Detroit, spark something the league doesn’t ever want to see again.

