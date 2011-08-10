LeBron James Seeks A Jedi Master

Professional athletes are involved in a cutthroat business. In a profession where people believe too much is guaranteed, so much is not. Marquis Daniels is one of the recent players who fell tragically to the “what have you done for me lately” mentality. In a routine regular season game in February, Daniels collided with the Magic’s Agent Zero and the famed parquee floor of the Boston Garden. After being rendered temporarily paralyzed, doctors told Marquis that he bruised his spinal cord and, on top of that, was suffering from spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal cord. After it became apparent the Celts would lose a vital piece of their championship push, Marquis was shipped to Sacramento. Most people would look at this and be appalled, but Daniels never had this thought. He was Boston’s biggest fan during their stretch run, pulling for them and a possible championship just as the Celtics were pulling for him too, visiting in the hospital during his recovery. Marquis never chose to look back though, keeping an eye instead on the future. And if you are one of the 30,000 people who follow him on Twitter, you know what we mean … LeBron James has a new strategy for this upcoming season. As well as committing to play for the USA and staying on the mainland instead of pursuing money overseas, LBJ will also be gaining the instruction of former All-Star Hakeem Olajuwon. James wants to be the best player in the world, and he believes perfecting his all-around game will do this. Just like His Airness did in the later parts of his career, LeBron will look to the post for this expansion. Who knows if he would’ve gone this route had Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard not done it before? Does it really matter? The point is that he’s doing it, and hopefully it’ll add another dimension to his still-growing game. Imagine a 6’8 260-pound guard doing the “Dream” in the low post against inferior opponents? Can you say “unstoppable?” … You know what else would make LeBron better? If the Heat signed Michael Redd (presuming Redd can still play a lil’) … According to reports, Ron Artest will soon play for the Cheshire Jets in Britain. With Kevin Durant suddenly in negotiations with a team in Turkey (actually, the same squad trying desperately to get Kobe to pair with Deron Williams), are the floodgates about to open? … Yao Ming to the Hall of Fame by NEXT YEAR? It could happen. Our first thought was how can this be? He needs to be retired for five years. Well, the Chinese Basketball Association plans to nominate their greatest player ever as a contributor to the game, which in that case makes him eligible next year. Yao probably has a better chance in this avenue anyways, so it only makes sense … NBA TV and NBA.com will present live and exclusive coverage of this year’s Hall of Fame class enshrinement, a group that includes Teresa Edwards, Artis Gilmore, Chris Mullin and Dennis Rodman. Live coverage starts with the red carpet special at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, followed immediately by the ceremonies. In the meantime, NBA TV will air Hardwood Classics throughout the week, showcasing games like Rodman’s 34-rebound night and Mullin’s 41-point playoff game against L.A. … With this exciting achievement, we all can think of the crazy antics the Worm pulled since stepping into the NBA. But, Rodman promises there will be no special behavior during his special induction. So don’t expect the man who once dressed in a wedding dress to insult the prestige of the Basketball Hall of Fame. They’ve already been notified of what he will wear, so everyone seems to be happy (or breathing a sigh of relief) for now. At least we know he won’t go naked … We’re out like Rodman’s antics.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
What will Rodman’s speech be like?
A deep introspective look at his career and life?
A humorous, rambling speech?
I’m really looking forward to it, actually.
LeBron James “still growing game”? I highly doubt that. What we have seen from him in 2003 is the same that we are getting now. Let us all just agree that James is a gifted athlete.
But having superior athleticism can only get him so far. It will eventually fade. Larry Bird is the last person fans will equate with athleticism but he is way up in the basketball hierarchy.
James, even when he is only 26 years old now, already peaked in 2007 with averages of 30 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.8 spg, and 1.1 bpg.
I think that’s a bit shortsighted alf. As his athletic skills start to fade (if only a bit in the short term) I think he will naturally develop his game more to compensate. Say what you will about the man, but basketball wise he’s one talented mofo.
so what happened to marquis daniels? eye to the future and all this? that part’s written like it’s missing huge chunks of info, like the only people that makes sense to are people who already know the story.
After the finals, I’m firmly on the “LBJ shrinks in big moments” bandwagon. I’ve never seen someone choke so obviously; no one could accidentally suck so bad. I honestly thought he was tanking on purpose when I saw it.
The part of his game he really needs to work on is the mental aspect. Grow a pair already.
@alf: i’ve been stalking around on this site for a while. Do you see yourself as a crusader against basically every big name star? If so, why? In other words, stop sippin’ haterade, and let the man do his thing
@alf: i’ve been stalking around on this site for a while. Do you see yourself as a crusader against basically every big name star? If so, why? In other words, stop sippin’ haterade, and let the man do his thing
You know what else would make LeBron better!? – If he got together with Steve Kerr and worked in his jump shot. Kerr had one of the best shooting forms in the league – LeBron possibly has one of the worst.
When you’re completely confident with your jumpshot, you don’t think whether a moment is big or not, you hit that jump shot because you’ve drilled it a million times. That’s what LBJ needs to do, get some decent form and get some confidence in his shot. Then the clutchness will come.
If James learns to play in the post, he will be unguardable.
Penny learned it all by himself and played in the post from the get-go. But he looked comfortable down there… LBJ does not. Let’s wait and see. Maybe the Heat can have their first post player in year in James.
Stories like this is what makes the Heat a feared team. Imagine the Heat going big. Lebron, Wade, Miller, Bosh, Riley.
Most teams counter by putting their point guard on Miller since he only is a spot up shooter. If Lebron and Miller run a pick and roll and the other team switches. Lebron now takes the pg in the post. Miller’s man can’t leave him or give up a three. If Miller isn’t knocking down shots they can swap him for James Jones or Eddie House, whoever woke up saying they will hit a shot today. However, the underlying assumption is that Lebron can easily get buckets vs any point guard.
Instead we are left with a hot potato game on the perimeter. The Heat are good enough to sleepwalk into a 3 seed AT WORST. So Lebron has 82 games to get live reps of playing in the post.
Hey F&F, the heat have been a feared team SINCE DAY ONE. No one wants to admit it. Fear is channeled by hate. And our fear of the heat is why we hated them so much. And is why most of us still do. We loved to look for excuses as to why we can throw rocks at the heat.
The way they formed the team
The mocking/arrogance
The losing of 4th quarter leads
Lebron bumping his coach
The way Lebron made them “New Cleveland” hogging the ball
and many many more (you guys can continue this list)
Sometimes I wished that I could strap on some shorts just to dunk on lebron. I’d make him my son. After the game, I’d take him into the locker room and make it a jail time scene. I’d make him pick up the soap. And back him into a corner. I’d make sure his body was silky from all the soap dripping down his back and off his balls. My shaft will be extra hard. In the wild they call this exerting your dominance as the superior creature. My eyes will be red as the dickens. And I’ll be snarling, like a lion (since he loves lions so much). I’ll tell him to spread those cheeks. And then make him lay on his stomach while the shower is still running, so no one can hear him scream. I’d stand over his flat body then slowly creep down to whisper softly into his ear. Then I’d ask him………..”You scared?” JUST BECAUSE OF THE FEAR HE PUT ME THROUGH ALL YEAR. I’m so happy the heat LOST !!!!
Am I the only one who finds it ironic that, as England is suffering from rioting and civil unrest, Ron Artest has decided to play basketball there..?
Nice parallel Jonathan. Although I’m not sure if would serve as a protector (a la Shaq) or get down with the rioters (a la…himself).
Ok I was convinced that was the real JAY posting when talked about why we fear/hate the Heat until he mentioned how he wanted to go Booty Warrior on LeBron in the shower…SMH
yeah uhm the dude needs some serious therapy, in case u didn’t know this is dime not anal basketball smh leave ur fantasies about Lebron in your sick mind and please do call an AA. Sports is not meant to be addictive, there are much more important things in life than the heat losing. Like LBJ said all the people like u hating on him to fail, at the end of the day, u gotta wake up and live your sorry life and look for somebody else to exercise your sick fantasies on. Speaking of maybe u can get Vick and the Eagles to pick up the soap too at the end of the season huh, yeah you would like that, wouldn’t you, you sick mofo gtfoh, excuse my language. Thanks.
@ me – cosign. Dime, gotta admit, that was one of the weirdest segments I’ve ever seen in Smack. I really hope this isn’t a sign of the lockout. I’d rather you just put us onto some links.
guys calm down…IT WAS ACTUALLY ME. I know that sick imposter is up to no good. He’s actually pretty cool though in a weird way. It’s like the mystery of DIME online.
^ what Dag said, but just the Marquis Daniels part.
I agree with Tre, and JAY/F&F, except not the shower scene JAY. Lebron needs either a consistent J or a post game. Either one would be really rough to deal with. A post game, IMO, is something that either comes naturally and you can refine it and work on or you just won’t even get. Lebron has the build for it. Kobe’s post up game is a couple of dribbles/fakes and a fadeaway. It’s perfect for him. Lebron could have an actual post game with power moves, or work on his jumper and hit the Kobe/MJ fadeaway. I’m a hater so I hope he doesn’t, but I can appreciate talent and a post game would make him THE man in the league.
LOL@JAY #16 – I agree simply because he had me down pretty well. I was going to take a few days off, go home to visit family, and let him handle my Dime posts for a week. But when he said I’d hit my dog and drink a 40, I realized he wasn’t ready for it yet. He did give Dirk proper praise and that is very important though.
HAHAHA He/she did make that story funny you have to admit. Imagine a drunk yelling at his dog to get beer? It just screams ‘peter griffin’. LOL I might steal your idea of letting the imposter handle my posts too, but the lockout forces me to come to read these articles. It doesn’t hurt that me and you have an imposter adding to the comedy of this website (more excitement). Now me and you, Big Island, have this bond !! We should give ourselves a name, (like the heat did) to show our bond is everlasting just to show up that imposter.
what you think?
Here is my 10 cents. James has been in the league since 2003. That is long enough a time to improve his game.
Still, what do we see? No mid range game. Woeful 3-point shooting. No post up game. The decision making process is sometimes suspect. He just relies on athleticism in getting to the rim.
I highly doubt will ever see any improvement in his game. Like I said, stat wise, he already peaked during the 2007-2008 season.
@ JAY and Big Island
Here is a suggestion. How about naming yourselves the Acolytes Protection Agency. I can imagine you guys as Faarooq and Bradshaw.
Slap me in the face if my idea is stupid.
Alf – That is actually a halfway decent idea, although as a white guy, I don’t know if that adds to the comedy or insults the APA institution.
JAY – Can we have a secret handshake and stuff like that?! I’ll bring some decoder rings so we can do super spy notes, and I have a couple of baseball cards we can put in our bike spokes so it sounds like we’re on motorcycles too. (In Cartman voice) – This is gonna be so super sweet! I gotta go to the gym, I just got a nice string to hang my locker key around my neck, so I’ll talk to you guys later! Rj 1i6fd o)isxn2 #l%’q gdp:2 (Only Jay will know what that means now)
@Alf – Yeah Lebron has peaked but how much better can his stats get? Eventually you have diminishing marginal returns. He could drop 62 and his team lose because no one wants to play defense if he isn’t passing the ball.
Ever notice that when Kobe gets hot it seems like he is going shot for shot vs the other team. Okay, Kobe hits a tough double pump fadeaway over two people. LA gives up a backdoor lay up. Kobe pull up jumper answered by a baseline jumper on the other end. Kobe strong drive to the basket, LA swallows a wide open 3. For every 1 pass and shoot possession, it is generally followed by a 1 rotation and get lazy defense.
So what more do you want Lebron to do? Even if he personally adds things to his game, it comes down to WTF is the gameplan? Why couldn’t Bosh be in the post with a 2-man game with a shooter? A roster with 13 guys at or above 6’4 and none of them can post up?
Bron gotta come up big in the chip, otherwise he will be a choke artist. He did it his whole life. He gonna dominate the regular season and the playoffs until he face somebody that aint scared and really trying to shut his ass down and he gonna quit or bitch up in the clutch. Its now or never for that man. U got Wade and Bosh.
@Big Island… you’ve been addressing the schemer. I only posted #8. Straight up. That dude is outta hand. I post at work. I only post when I actually have shit to say, and I do it under my own name. I don’t have time to be playing games like that dude. That’s some kid who’s at home with nothing to do.
That dude is doing some single white female type of shit.
@ Big Island #22
I can’t stop laughing at that last line. I really suggested a name for me and him. I just think we should have this bond to show the imposter that we are deeper in thought than he/she. We can elevate our minds to another dimension of psychology. I will share with you what my ancient ancestors passed on to my family, (real talk) : The way to outsmart an opponent is to beat them at their own game.
Lebron James has not peaked at all. That idea of him peaking ‘statistically’ can be misconstrued by many to make them believe he is INCAPABLE of producing better numbers. In fact, lebron remain the top physical specimen in the game today (with dwight being a close, very close, second). We have to remember, as athletes grow and mature they tend to evolve their game. Lebron’s situation in miami puts him in the position to ignore individual accolades. As a younger guy 23, 24 yrs of age, of course statistics was the focus. Records, trophies, accomplishments helps build stats-consciousness.
Now that lbj is in mia he can focus more on how to make a play work. Where he should be on the court to get a rebound. When to leak out to start the break. Sure he may think about the triple double, but now those come in the flow. He isn’t making a conscious effort to score score score. Especially when wade is in a zone. Especially now when he has to run point for the depleted pg-rostered miami heat.
“It doesn’t hurt that me and you have an imposter adding to the comedy of this website (more excitement).”
Two things from the real JAY
– “comedy” <– is not a word I'd used to describe this site….
– and only the imposter would say he's adding "excitement" here.
Some more things the real JAY wouldn’t do, is talk about porking Lebron James in his butt. His ass probably stinks as much as his 4th quarter performances. But if you tape it, imposter, sell it on ebay. Not becuase I’d buy it ( ;) )but so you can make some money. And move out your mom’s basement. Reintroduce yourself to sunlight. And women. Although your sexual experience with Lebron may send you on homosexual escapades.
#27… that’s the imposter
“I just think we should have this bond to show the imposter that we are deeper in thought than he/she.”
– I ain’t on here trying to make friends. I’m cool wit some, not cool wit others… at the end of the day, it don’t matter. this dude is playing me like I got bonds with dudes.
Lef’ off yuh likkle pussy-‘ole. Dis nigga mek mi chat inna patois pon did bloodclaat internet. Mi dare yuh fi try copy dat. Mi bet unnuh cyaan seh tings inna di patois and yuh ah expose unnuh self. Lef’ off mi nyame star.
Sorry y’all. i just wanna see how nice this little niggas copycat game is. Gwaan star. Your set.
One more ting me mon. Me no love for you imposter pussy-eh! Bloodclat BATTYBWOY
@ imposter… keep posting. clown
@ #31
That’s all the patois you got?? 2 sentences deep?
You’re being exposed boy. and you don’t even know it.
BLOODCLAAAAT imposter. Make me soooooo MAD. Enough fi stone dawg. Yu IMPOSTER mussi born back a cow! Yes, now, Spanish Town! Yu imposter, yu big clown eh ! Gi laugh fi peas soup. Yu tink seh mi born dumb?! I’M WAITING FOR YOU IMPOSTER to show me how nice your copycat game is. Gwaan star.
Now… this is funny…. keep goin’
What the FUCCCCCCKKKK is going on here????????????? JAY you ok bro ?????
This dude is cryin “Spanish Town”. LMAO!!! You think all Jamaicans feel it fit to call out places in Jamaica?
“Peas soup”… you think Jamaicans are always calling out stereotypical food? I’m surprised you didn’t say jerk chicken, or festivals, or some shit like that.
You’re knowledge of the jamaican tongue is limited homeboy.
“Yu tink seh mi born dumb?!”
^ that’s probably your best sentence in your whole post.
Keep coming.
#36… nice try bud.
Yo DIME,
You should seriously think about a mandatory registration for this shit.
Unless the imposter is fuckin, AB. Lol! If that’s the case. I’m sorry for calling you Austin James. I take it all back. Just make us register and make us have unique screen-names.
this is probably the most entertaining smack in a while and its cause it almost feels like im reading a schizophrenic have a conversation with himself.
@ the real JAY
the more you respond to the clown the more he’ll do. like when a crazy person on the street tries to talk to you or a drunk tries to befriend you, ignoring is the best way to go homeboy..
Bandulu!!!! lard gad, breeze tek up the IMPOSTER! Opin yuh aisehole before mi buss yuh ass!! tap di blinkin lyin, yuh ole liyad!! a weh yuh buy dat deh awful patios??? So Jah Seh. Uh mi yuh a throw yuh mout’ pon likkle while? Me come yah fi drink milk, me no come yah fi count cow! Kibba yu mout. Mi hear sey you uh di one dey a chat chat mi business! Mi dey uh gwan easy.
Huh JAY ?
It’s so entertaining to the point where I don’t know which JAY is which. I don’t know who to believe….It’s like identity theft. Except, he really isn’t breaking the law. He is a smart son-of -a
@LABaller: “the more you respond to the clown the more he’ll do. ”
^ Real talk… but there’s a method to my madness. I “lost my cool” purposely… for the sole reason as you mentioned –> so that he’ll post more.
And the reason I did that is so I could differentiate the imposter from myself. And he didn’t even know it… I even told him he was exposing himself as we went back and forth. This is what I did, then I’m done posting for the day because he’ll probably copy exactly what I did so that we can look the same again. but I don’t care. I’m done for the day.
See #25 that was me…. the real JAY.
Every JAY after that, #26 and onward, there’s a difference between me and the imposter. I added a link to my name. He didn’t. Exposed.
I posted in patois ONCE. This dude is postingin patois like he’s practicing like LBJ on his post game. Keep going imposter. I’m done. You’ve been exposed.
Before I bounce, two things…
1) Your patois is horrible. It’s like the Biebs going to Montego Bay for 2 weeks and thinking he’s from yard.
and 2) You really think I’d fall for #36??
P.S tell me how my ass tastes ?
Big Alf Island Jay – the imposter seems to have you today
see #43 wasnt even me..trynna give a dude some advice n got this clown on me now.. great. using my method.. ignore
In the meantime..I’ll figure out a way to get him back mentally. Brain beats braun.
@ 46 , Hey That’s What’s Up, actually the imposter, didn’t “have me” today. I simply told them to smack me because of the name. Not because I believed it was them. I am far superior to any juvenile tricks. I make 6 figures a year. S
Wow. The fake name thing was cute, like the Sporty-J one somebody did awhile back, but now it’s gone too far. I have never, nor will I ever, use “bro”. Some lines just don’t get crossed. Or use more than one “c” in fuck for that matter.
real JAY – It should be flattering that the dude is trying to take your style. But for the sake of entertainment, I would get some of the regular posters here, build a backyard ring, grab a bunch of beer and food, put you in there with the fake JAY/me/whoever else he tried to piss off, and watch you smack him around for a few minutes.