Getty Image

LeBron James might not be with the Cleveland Cavaliers past this season but the people of Akron, Ohio, plan to keep him around forever.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to build a statue of King James in his hometown of Akron. Aaron Carey, who started the campaign, hopes to raise $1 million to get the statue effort together. “I can’t help but be inspired by all of the great things LeBron has accomplished on and off the basketball court,” Carey wrote on the GoFundMe page.

James was asked about the campaign and seemed flattered by the effort.