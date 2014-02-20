LeBron James Thanks Absentee Dad For Success

#LeBron James #Instagram
02.20.14 4 years ago 5 Comments
LeBron James (Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports)

LeBron James has a famously close relationship with his mother, Gloria James. You can see him kissing her on the cheek after Heat games as he heads back to the locker-room, and he never misses an opportunity to thank her for raising him in a tiny apartment in Akron following her own struggles. Last night, James posted a pic to Instagram thanking his absentee father for spurring him on to success.

The caption reads:

“Because of you Pops! Thanks all along. Could have said why me with u not being there but look what I made of myself. Thanks to Huffington Post for the graphic. #StriveForGreatness”

and the message on the photo reads (sic’s not included):

“Like, Wow, Dad, you know what, I don’t know you, I have no idea who you are, but because of you is part of the reason who I am today. The fuel that I use â€” you not being there â€” it’s part of the reason I grew up to be who I am. It’s part of the reason I want to be hands-on with my endeavors…So me in a position allowing people around me to grow, that maybe wouldn’t have happened if I had two parents, two sisters, a dog, and a picket fence, you know?”

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Instagram
TAGSinstagramLeBron James

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP