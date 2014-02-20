LeBron James Thanks Absentee Dad For Success

LeBron James (Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports)

LeBron James has a famously close relationship with his mother, Gloria James. You can see him kissing her on the cheek after Heat games as he heads back to the locker-room, and he never misses an opportunity to thank her for raising him in a tiny apartment in Akron following her own struggles. Last night, James posted a pic to Instagram thanking his absentee father for spurring him on to success.

The caption reads:

“Because of you Pops! Thanks all along. Could have said why me with u not being there but look what I made of myself. Thanks to Huffington Post for the graphic. #StriveForGreatness”

and the message on the photo reads (sic’s not included):

“Like, Wow, Dad, you know what, I don’t know you, I have no idea who you are, but because of you is part of the reason who I am today. The fuel that I use â€” you not being there â€” it’s part of the reason I grew up to be who I am. It’s part of the reason I want to be hands-on with my endeavors…So me in a position allowing people around me to grow, that maybe wouldn’t have happened if I had two parents, two sisters, a dog, and a picket fence, you know?”

