LeBron James Thanks Absentee Dad For Success

LeBron James has a famously close relationship with his mother, Gloria James. You can see him kissing her on the cheek after Heat games as he heads back to the locker-room, and he never misses an opportunity to thank her for raising him in a tiny apartment in Akron following her own struggles. Last night, James posted a pic to Instagram thanking his absentee father for spurring him on to success.
The caption reads:
“Because of you Pops! Thanks all along. Could have said why me with u not being there but look what I made of myself. Thanks to Huffington Post for the graphic. #StriveForGreatness”
and the message on the photo reads (sic’s not included):
“Like, Wow, Dad, you know what, I don’t know you, I have no idea who you are, but because of you is part of the reason who I am today. The fuel that I use â€” you not being there â€” it’s part of the reason I grew up to be who I am. It’s part of the reason I want to be hands-on with my endeavors…So me in a position allowing people around me to grow, that maybe wouldn’t have happened if I had two parents, two sisters, a dog, and a picket fence, you know?”
What do you think?
Except when he told his mother to “shut the f%@k up and sit down”. [youtu.be] Who talks to their mother like that. Please this guy is a clown.
You do know his Mom is/was out in the world wildin’ right?? You get treated as you act…He checked her appropriately in that moment and there was no love loss as she knew what was up…
Another LeBron attempt at a media pop. LeBron knows who his father is. The guy’s in prison and his name is Anthony McClelland. He’s been locked since before he was born. When LeBron first started getting media attention, he was mentioned all over the place. That all stopped when it got out that he’s basically a career criminal, he and Bron’s mother were just fuckbuddies, and that she has a track record of sportfucking. She’s admitted as much herself publicly. I never thought I’d say it but this trumps The Decision as LeBron’s greatest media fail. Anybody with internet access and a memory of the past decade or so can say they don’t believe him and that he needs more people.
I agree LeBron is on so BS with this a bit, but just because he may have knew the man how made an “And One” with his Mom doesn’t mean he knew him as a Father…he can stand on this, but to try to make it apart of his brand is weak. He should more so stand on the fact that he is a Father to his boys and ride with that.
You don’t choose to lose your freedom. They don’t give family leave in prison. It was up to Gloria to let him know and she could’ve took him to visit. Anthony fucked up and deserved lock down but it’s not he actively chose to bounce. LeBron is trying to be media savvy with this but you can’t even partially cred him for telling a damn lie like that.