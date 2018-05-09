Getty Image

A joke that has made its way around the basketball-watching world is that LeBron James is to the Toronto Raptors what Thanos is in Avengers: Infinity War. James, like Thanos, is a horrifying titan who brings destruction upon those who oppose him. We all thought the joke peaked on Monday night, when TNT’s Brent Barry wore an Infinity Gauntlet as an allusion to James’ dominance in Cleveland’s sweep of the Raptors.

But apparently, that didn’t bring the joke far enough. One enterprising YouTuber, MaxaMillion711, decided to cut up a series of clips from the Eastern Conference Semifinal series to really hammer home the point that LeBron James might be Thanos.

Infinity gauntlet or not, you’ve got to admit LeBron has a place in the MCU.