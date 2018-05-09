Someone Brought The ‘LeBron James Is Thanos’ Joke Full Circle With This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

#2018 NBA Playoffs #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
05.09.18 4 Comments

Getty Image

A joke that has made its way around the basketball-watching world is that LeBron James is to the Toronto Raptors what Thanos is in Avengers: Infinity War. James, like Thanos, is a horrifying titan who brings destruction upon those who oppose him. We all thought the joke peaked on Monday night, when TNT’s Brent Barry wore an Infinity Gauntlet as an allusion to James’ dominance in Cleveland’s sweep of the Raptors.

But apparently, that didn’t bring the joke far enough. One enterprising YouTuber, MaxaMillion711, decided to cut up a series of clips from the Eastern Conference Semifinal series to really hammer home the point that LeBron James might be Thanos.

Infinity gauntlet or not, you’ve got to admit LeBron has a place in the MCU.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsAvengers Infinity WarsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron Jamesthanos

Listen To This

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 6 hours ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 weeks ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP