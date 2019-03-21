LeVelle Moton Emotionally Talked About His Seniors After NC Central’s NCAA Tournament Loss

03.20.19 5 mins ago

Getty Image

The best part of March Madness is the Cinderella stories, the feel-good winners, and the emotion that goes into it all, but with every winner comes a loser.

On Wednesday, No. 16 seed NC Central lost to fellow No. 16 seed North Dakota State in a close four-point loss in their First Four matchup in Dayton. It was the kind of excitement everybody looks forward to when March rolls around and it was exciting to see the Bison move on to play No. 1 seed Duke on Friday.

However, for NC Central their season is over and for their seniors, it’s the end of their college basketball careers. For many of them, and the rest of the seniors in the tournament, it’s the last time they’ll be playing competitive ball at all. Following the game, NC Central coach LeVelle Moton talked about the loss and what it meant to see them reach this point. He also talked about those seniors he considers a part of his family.

