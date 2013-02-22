Li-Ning Way Of Wade “Chicago” Player Exclusive

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Dwyane Wade
02.22.13 5 years ago

Dwyane Wade and Li-Ning have some special plans in store for his Way Of Wade sneaker line. Over the All-Star Weekend, they unveiled a dope purple-themed color for the All-Star Game. Then last night, Wade unleashed a “Chicago” PE for his matchup back home against the Bulls.

Wade wanted to have a black-based shoe that showed off details from his upbringing. Designer Eric Miller included the Chicago skyline from the apparel collection, “The Black Collection”, and put the images and details into the sole and collar lining. On the inside of the tongue, you can see the date, and the words “I’m so CHI you thought I was bashful.” Wade is a big Kanye West fan.

There are no immediate details on whether these sneakers will ever be available, but with Wade’s latest signature sneaker constantly evolving, I’m sure there will be more dope colorways on the horizon.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Dwyane Wade
TAGSDWYANE WADELI NINGLi-Ning Way Of WadeLi-Ning Way Of Wade "Chicago" PEsStyle - Kicks and GearWay Of WadeWay Of Wade "Chicago" PE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP