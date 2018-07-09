Getty Image

The next move of LiAngelo Ball‘s basketball career will be following in his younger brother’s footsteps. After failing to impress the Lakers in a pre-draft workout and going unselected in the draft itself, Ball was then left off the team’s Summer League squad as well.

Ball’s next moves were largely expected to involve his father’s startup basketball league. And, indeed, the former UCLA and Vytautas player will join his father LaVar’s Junior Basketball Association.

The league announced on Twitter on Monday that LiAngelo would join the Los Angeles Ballers and featured quotes from both Ball brothers about the move.