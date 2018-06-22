LiAngelo Ball Won’t Be On The Lakers Summer League Team Despite LaVar’s Hopes

06.22.18 12 mins ago

Getty Image

LaVar Ball‘s dream to get all three of his sons on the Los Angeles Lakers doesn’t appear to be translating into reality. The middle Ball child, LiAngelo, went undrafted on Thursday night in Brooklyn despite some pre-draft workouts from some NBA teams and plenty of talking from his father.

After the draft, LaVar Ball said the next step for LiAngelo is a trip to the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas, preferably on a Lakers team that may include his older brother and Lakers draft pick last year, Lonzo.

But according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, that won’t be happening. Shelburne reported on Friday that LiAngelo won’t get an invite to the Lakers’ summer league squad, and he was told shortly after the draft that he’ll have to seek other options.

