Required Listening: “Allen Iverson” by Don Trip

It’s been an Allen Iverson week here at Dime. In fact, the only basketball-related news that has been able to cut a swath through all thing Jeremy Lin was this Valentine’s Day piece on the sad state of Allen Iverson‘s significant fortune.

Shortly after posting that A.I. piece, we were introduced to this track from Memphis’ Don Trip called “Allen Iverson.” The Cool & Dre-produced song takes audio clips from A.I.’s “Practice” press conference and other interviews and wraps them around Don Trip’s verses. Check it out after the jump:

Damn, this makes me miss the heyday of A.I. All of us in Philly were on the Allen Iverson roller coaster for so many years; it was an exhilarating and maddening ride, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Don Trip’s new mixtape, Guerilla, drops February 24th. Check out his site here.

What do you think of the song?

