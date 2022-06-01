The Lithuanian Basketball League final between Lietkabelis and Rytas on Wednesday got heated after a Lietkabelis player got elbowed in the head for no call during what had become a blowout, leading to an all-time meltdown from Lietkabelis head coach Nenad Canak.

Canak got himself ejected while screaming at the referees and then shoved Rytas head coach Giedrius Zibenas — who flopped like he was Marcus Smart trying to draw a foul — on his way to the tunnel. Once there, he got into it with Rytas’ team owner, who rather hilariously waited for his friends to hold him back while Canak gestured for him to come out of the stands and fight him, leading to players from both teams clashing and general chaos ensuing.

What is happening in the Lithuanian basketball league final 🤯 Lietkabelis head coach Nenad Canak just pushed Rytas HC Giedrius Zibenas. Then he got into a clash with the owner of Vilnius club 😱 🎥 @betsafeLKL pic.twitter.com/VU5q3ElTjK — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) June 1, 2022

There’s a lot going on here, but I really can’t get over the coach flopping for no real reason. The other coach is ejected so it’s not like there’s going to be more punishment coming his way, but he flies back into his players in shock — who don’t do anything to confront Canak as he continues to stroll on by. It’s some all-time fake fighting from all parties, particularly the team owner, although Canak seemed like he was maybe ready to rumble, which was probably more about his team being down 26 in the final than anything else.